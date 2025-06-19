Dubai, UAE: Emarat, one of the UAE’s most trusted energy brands and a pioneer in the country’s oil and gas industry, has officially been certified as a Great Place to Work®, a globally recognized benchmark of excellence in workplace culture. This certification is based on employee feedback, workplace policies, and the company’s ongoing efforts to foster a supportive, inclusive, and growth-oriented environment.

“This recognition is a tribute to the people of Emarat,” said Ahmad Ahli Chief People Officer, Emarat. “Our strength lies in our people—from our head office to the fuel stations across the country. This certification reflects their dedication, passion, and shared belief in our values. This recognition reflects Emarat’s long-standing commitment to creating a supportive, inclusive, and empowering environment for its employees across all levels of the organization.”

At the heart of this achievement lies Emarat’s people-first philosophy, which drives its people focused strategy and operations. The company has implemented a wide range of initiatives that prioritize employee wellbeing, professional development, and work-life balance.

Emarat continues to evolve with the future of energy, powered by a workforce committed to innovation, service, and sustainability.

Emarat's HR team regularly focuses on nurturing a collaborative and high-performance work environment, driven by continuous feedback, recognition programs, and cross-functional engagement. These efforts have not only boosted employee satisfaction and retention but have also enabled the organization to build a workforce that is passionate, future-ready, and aligned with its core values.

“From structured training and career advancement programs to wellness campaigns, mental health support, and inclusive leadership practices—Emarat ensures that every team member feels valued and supported,” concluded Ali.

About Emarat

Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) is one of the UAE's leading energy providers, established in 1980 to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Emarat operates an extensive network of service stations across the UAE, offering high-quality fuel, convenience retail, and automotive services, alongside a comprehensive range of commercial fuel, natural gas, and lubricant products. Emarat is committed to health & safety standards, corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and community well-being, aligning with the UAE's vision for a sustainable future.