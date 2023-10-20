Dubai - Elm, a pioneer in digital solutions, signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Leadership in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Association of Jordan. The agreements were signed during Elm’s participation at GITEX Global 2023, a leading technology event, which was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 16 to 20, 2023.

Dr. Abdulrahman Aljadhai, CEO of Elm, and His Excellency Ahmed Kassim Hindi, Minister of Digital Economy and Leadership of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, signed the MoU with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Leadership. The agreement focuses on fostering cooperation between both parties in order to promote the development of digital technology and to spread "Elm's" experience with digitisation in the Jordanian market. According to the agreement, the two parties will work together to investigate business potential in the technological field and exciting innovative initiatives in the area. As a result, Elm and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Leadership will establish bilateral coordination, support talent exchange initiatives, and exchange cadres to share experiences and exchange internships.

Furthermore, Elm and the ICT Association of Jordan signed a MoU in Jordan by Hakeem Alrasheed, Director of International Business at Elm and Eng. Nidal Bitar, CEO of the ICT Association of Jordan. The memorandum’s objective is to support Elm's efforts to identify technological projects in the region, open avenues for additional collaboration and create a partnership that fosters digital innovation and growth. In accordance with the agreement, Elm and the association will exchange experiences, insights, and best practices, in addition to coordinating joint events that highlight cutting-edge technologies and contemporary trends in the industry. The MoU also supports collaborative initiatives to foster talent sharing in fields including internal training, supportive technical policies and regulations, and positive interactions with regulators to develop an adequate technical system.

The two MOUs are a part of Elm's plan to advance regionally in accordance with its mission to share knowledge and increase the accessibility of solutions and services in an effort to enhance people's quality of life and offer institutions the ability to keep pace with the digital transformation process. Elm's presence in the region has been fostered by this collaboration, which further helps the aims to expand to new markets and offer integrated solutions that are tailored to their needs and bolsters its expansion.

