Riyadh, KSA: Elm, a pioneer in digital solutions, signed a partnership agreement with Integrated Telecom Company (Salam), a prominent telecommunications and IT provider in Saudi Arabia, during LEAP 2025. The agreement aims to explore various business opportunities in the public sector. Dr. Nasser Almeshary, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances at Elm, and Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO of Integrated Telecom Company (Salam), signed the agreement.

This agreement enables Elm to collaborate with Salam to enhance technology, smart city solutions, and digital infrastructure technologies while exploring new commercial avenues. Furthermore, this collaboration is in line with Elm’s objective to improve its expertise and deliver exceptional services in information technology, secure digital services, software solutions, technical connectivity, and consulting services across both the public and private sectors.

Majid bin Saad Al Araifi, Official Spokesperson and CEO VP of the Marketing Sector at Elm, stated: “We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with Integrated Telecom Company (Salam), which demonstrates our commitment to enhancing KSA’s digital infrastructure and offering innovative solutions that support the achievement of its ambitious vision. This vision seeks to explore and accelerate potential growth opportunities in digital transformation. Additionally, we aim to strengthen collaborations with advanced technology leaders and start-ups, especially local Saudi enterprises, in line with the country’s goals to secure significant competitive advantages and develop the digital economy.”

“Elm has been eager to consistently support entrepreneurs and creative thinkers, showcasing its commitment to providing them with the necessary resources to embark on their journeys of growth and success. This further enhances their strategic presence in the markets, as evidenced by its strong reputation, high credibility, and impressive track record of significant technological projects in both the public and private sectors,” Al Araifi added.

Being a trusted partner to numerous public and private entities, Elm has established a distinctive position with remarkable achievements and successes. Meanwhile, Salam is recognised as Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing and most innovative ICT brand. The company provides information and communications technology solutions to businesses, government agencies, carriers, and operators locally and internationally, including the latest telecommunications services, cloud computing, data centres, and digital infrastructure, ensuring cutting-edge solutions and seamless communications across the Kingdom.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Tel: +971 4 4562888

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com