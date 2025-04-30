Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Ellyse Management, a leading luxury brand consultancy and communications agency, has rebranded to Maison Ellyse. The new identity reinforces the agency’s brand vision and ethos as being a Maison (French for “house”) for their clients and partners. Maison Ellyse is not just a company, but a family where clients are taken care of as guests in homes, with a distinctive care and consideration that crafts timeless connections.

This transformation marks the agency’s strategic evolution, reinforcing its expertise in luxury brand consultancy, event management, and talent representation. The company’s fresh look is symbolized by a sleek upgrade to their previous logo embodying precision, creativity and a forward-thinking outlook.

Founded by supermodel and entrepreneur Elvira Jain, the agency has built a strong presence in the UAE. Inspired by Elvira’s extensive global experience working with renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Dolce & Gabbana, the rebranding represents Elvira’s mission to create and connect people globally through powerful storytelling, campaigns and networking that fosters lifelong connections.

“As we embark on a new and exciting chapter at Maison Ellyse, the new direction represents our commitment to innovation and excellence in the luxury sector. We reassure our esteemed clients and potential partners that just as a Maison hosts guests with care, comfort and hospitality, Maison Ellyse is here to craft impactful stories and deliver tailored solutions for our clients while maintaining the exceptional standards they expect. We consider our clients and partners an extended part of our Maison Ellyse family,” said Elvira Jain, Founder and CEO. “Our refreshed look reflects our growth while staying true to our core values. The new identity is our strategy to open doors for more global brands to connect with Dubai and vice versa with our exceptional services in a fast-changing communications ecosystem.”

The rebranding has been fully implemented, ensuring a seamless transition for clients and partners.

For more information, visit www.maisonellyse.com

Instagram: maisonellyse

LinkedIn: maisonellyse