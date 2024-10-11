United Arab Emirates — Elliptic (www.elliptic.co), the global leader in blockchain analytics and digital asset risk management, has today announced the launch of its new regional headquarters in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a significant milestone in its ongoing global expansion strategy.

Strategic Expansion Highlights UAE’s Growing Leadership in Digital Asset Regulation and Elliptic’s Industry-Leading Risk Management Technologies

Over the past 11 years, Elliptic has pioneered blockchain analytics, setting the standard for real-time multi-asset screening and investigative technologies and delivering the industry’s most scalable, efficient, and performant solutions to empower financial institutions, crypto businesses, governments, law enforcement, and regulatory agencies to navigate the complex world of digital assets.

Now, with the UAE emerging as the next major global hub of blockchain and digital asset innovation, Elliptic’s establishment of a new regional headquarters in the UAE reflects its global growth strategy for continued revenue expansion and underscores the importance of the region in setting the agenda for building comprehensive risk management frameworks.

Over the past two years, the UAE has made clear that it wishes to become a center for well-regulated blockchain and cryptoasset activity and enable the country to be a leader in financial innovation both globally and in the Middle East.

A key component of enshrining that reputation has been the proactive efforts by regulators like the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in implementing a series of regulatory frameworks and token regimes for comprehensive digital asset risk management, offering a global model that has enabled businesses operating in the region to offer compliant exchange, custody, stablecoin issuance, and other services.

"The UAE has firmly established itself as a leading authority for digital asset risk management, providing clarity and support for crypto businesses and financial institutions. As a result, the region has become a thriving hub for digital innovation, making the UAE the ideal location for our new regional headquarters," says Simone Maini, CEO of Elliptic.

"This strategic expansion comes at a pivotal moment as Elliptic surpasses the milestone of serving over 500 clients, including an increasing number in the Middle East. By establishing a presence in UAE, we are well-positioned to further our hyper-growth trajectory and deliver our industry-leading blockchain analytics solutions to a growing number of crypto exchanges, financial institutions, and regulatory authorities in need of robust risk management tools."

About Elliptic:

Elliptic is the global leader in crypto-asset risk management solutions for crypto businesses, financial institutions, and government agencies. Backed by prominent investors including AlbionVC, Evolution Equity Partners, J.P. Morgan, Octopus Ventures, Paladin Capital, Santander Innoventures, SBI Group, SignalFire, SoftBank, and Wells Fargo, Elliptic has assessed risks on transactions worth several trillion dollars, uncovering activities related to money laundering, terrorist fundraising, fraud, and other financial crimes. Headquartered in London, Elliptic has offices in New York, Singapore, Tokyo, and now the United Arab Emirates.

For more information, visit www.elliptic.co and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Email: press@elliptic.co