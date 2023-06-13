Dubai, UAE: Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer, and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, marked a milestone as they held a groundbreaking ceremony for Upper House, a new multi-family residential development located in Dubai’s premier mixed-used community, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT).

With a construction value of AED 715 million, Upper House is Ellington Properties’ first residential development in JLT and will add to the community’s growing appeal as a leisure, hospitality, and residential destination. Upper House will feature 754 units comprising elegant studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom, offering residents expansive views of Jumeirah Islands and the Dubai Marina skyline. The project is on schedule to be completed by early 2026.

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said: “This is a significant milestone for our partnership with DMCC. Together, we will ensure this project is delivered to the highest of standards and help secure JLT’s position as Dubai’s leading mixed-use community where families and visitors thrive. We are excited to be developing our first project in JLT and will continue to seek out premium locations for our developments as we expand across the emirate.”

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said: “We’re excited to be working with Ellington Properties to bring their first development to JLT. Their renowned signature design and high-quality amenities are a natural fit for this community, enhancing the lifestyles of residents. We continue to work to ensure that JLT maintains its status as a world-class community that enriches the lives of residents and visitors.”

Upper House residents will benefit from a wealth of facilities including a 37-metre horizon pool, an interactive fitness studio, a health club with a climbing wall, a yoga studio, a sky spa, and padel and basketball courts. The residences will also feature a movie theatre, a residential clubhouse, a record lounge, a podcast room, a skate park, a pet play area, a kids’ splash pad, a kids’ play area, an outdoor barbeque area, and more.

Ellington Properties has a varied portfolio of award-winning projects including Ellington Beach House and Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, The Quayside and Crestmark in Business Bay, DT1 in Downtown Dubai, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, Belgravia, Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, Somerset Mews, and Harrington House, all located in Jumeirah Village Circle; as well as Wilton Terraces, and Wilton Park Residences.

About Ellington Properties

Founded in 2014, Ellington Properties endeavours to craft beautiful environments for exceptionally high-quality lifestyles. Inspired by art and reflective of their owners’ aspirations, Ellington Properties’ residences are classic in feel but contemporary in vision. Ellington Properties’ current projects include elegant high-rise luxury residences and multi-family communities in Dubai, located in the prestigious Downtown Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah, and the upcoming Jumeirah Village Circle. www.ellingtonproperties.ae

For further information:

Kelly Home | Cin Yeung

ASDA’A BCW

kelly.home@bcw-global.com | cin.yeung@bcw-global.com

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae

Media enquiries:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

DMCC.PR@dmcc.ae