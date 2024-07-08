Muscat: As part of its commitment to banking excellence, National Bank of Oman’s (NBO) Privilege Banking services provide top-notch solutions tailored to the unique needs of high-end customers, assisting them to achieve their future financial goals. Designed for individuals earning between OMR 1,000 and OMR 2,999 or with a deposit base of OMR 10,000, Privilege Banking offers a comprehensive range of benefits reflecting NBO's commitment to delivering premium services and enhancing the experience of an elite lifestyle for its loyal clientele.

Ali Mustafa Al Lawati, Assistant General Manager - Head of Private & Segments Banking, said: "At National Bank of Oman, we are committed to delivering superior services and personalised financial advice, reinforcing our role as a trusted partner in our customers' financial journey. Our services are designed to meet the fast-paced and sophisticated lifestyle of our clientele, ensuring they receive services that align with their expectations. By providing a tailored portfolio, we help our clients to maximise their investments and plan for a secure financial future. From preferential pricing on financing options and higher debit card limits to exclusive discounts on dining, shopping, and leisure activities, we ensure our clients enjoy unparalleled benefits. We strive to continuously innovate and enhance our offerings to ensure that our Privilege Banking customers receive the highest level of service and support.”

Privilege Banking has been offering tailored banking solutions to high-net-worth individuals since 2015. Its offerings include access to a variety of saving and investment options, including a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) with a minimum monthly investment of OMR 100, attractive financing options with preferential rates, a lifetime free credit card based on spends, increased withdrawal and spending limits for greater financial flexibility.

Furthermore, it grants access to special discounts across dining, shopping, and leisure activities using ‘Xperience with the Entertainer’ app. Additionally, customers can enjoy the comfort of airport lounges with their Platinum Credit Card and receive 2,000 reward points as a welcome gift upon joining.

Moreover, customers benefit from exclusive priority services such as a dedicated relationship manager to cater to all their banking needs, a certified wealth adviser to aid in safeguarding and improving their finances, and preferential treatment across all branches and the Call Centre, ensuring fast and convenient service.

More information on NBO banking services is accessible at www.nbo.om, directly through the NBO Call Centre at 24770000, or via the user-friendly NBO app.