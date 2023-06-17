Initiated by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology In collaboration with Microsoft and elev8.

The Digital Center of Excellence is set to advance digital transformation in the country.

Doha: elev8, a world leader in innovative skilling solutions, announces the inclusion of the Digital Center of Excellence in the prestigious Pearson VUE Test Center family. This partnership propels the Center to new heights, reinforcing elev8's position as the leading provider of transformative learning experiences in the country.

The Digital Center of Excellence, a joint initiative by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Microsoft, and elev8 was designed to foster digital excellence in the country and has been revolutionizing the landscape of digital education since its launch. Through cutting-edge programs and industry-driven curricula, it equips learners across all segments with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in today's rapidly evolving digital era.

Maria Balbas, President of Elev8, expressed her enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, "We are pleased to begin this collaboration with Pearson VUE and welcome our learners in Qatar to the Digital Center of Excellence. This partnership exemplifies elev8's strategy of empowering our lifelong learners with innovative solutions that allow them to not only learn but also grow profoundly by becoming digital-first and future-proven leaders in a rapidly evolving digital world. We are committed to supporting our learners by bringing them the best service, advanced technology, and convenient access to many top certification exams."

Pearson VUE, the industry's largest and most trusted network of test centers, celebrates this exciting milestone, as the inclusion of the Digital Center of Excellence opens doors for exam candidates to test their knowledge and skills within a globally recognized and respected testing environment. By utilizing a locally grounded approach, organizations, governments, and individuals will be offered a cost-effective, efficient, and robust testing model that is set to empower digital talents and enhance market competitiveness.

As an authorized Pearson VUE test center, the Digital Center of Excellence will deliver a wide range of world-class certification exams, spanning various technologies from esteemed providers such as CompTIA, Microsoft, and PMI. By doing so, elev8 aims to retain existing learners while also attracting new candidates seeking to validate their expertise. This strategic collaboration ensures that digitally skilled talents can swiftly navigate the market while maximizing their skill sets.

elev8 continues to revolutionize the learning landscape in Qatar, reinforcing its commitment to lifelong learning, digital transformation, and future-proof skills development. Through the Digital Center of Excellence, elev8 aims to equip individuals, organizations, and the nation as a whole with the necessary tools to thrive in the digital era.

elev8 is a global digital skilling and transformative education partner that meets the needs of large enterprises and governments by providing innovative and agile learning solutions. Including assisting in implementing the organization’s digital agenda, mass skilling, and employability programs to fill the talent gap and create future technology jobs. Our highly specialized, technology-focused training equips workers with the digital skills they need to succeed in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We enable our customers to shape their digital transformation journeys and accelerate their technology adoption through innovative and efficient learning solutions.