Doha: Elegancia Facilities Management, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C., has been appointed to deliver comprehensive facilities management services for 14 newly constructed schools across Qatar, as part of the nation’s School Development Program, implemented under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework led by the Public Works Authority (Ashghal).

The state-of-the-art schools, scheduled to commence operations between 2025 and 2026, are designed to accommodate over 10,000 students nationwide. Constructed using cutting-edge technologies such as 3D printing and modular building techniques, these facilities align with the strategic objectives of Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030) and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Abd Almunem Al Sakka, Group CEO of Elegancia Services, hailed the project as a testament to the company’s growing reputation as a trusted service provider to both public and private sectors. “This project reinforces Elegancia Facilities Management’s commitment to delivering world-class maintenance, safety, and sustainability standards,” Al Sakka said. “We are dedicated to creating safe, modern, and inspiring environments for students while further cementing our role as a strategic partner in education and other key sectors, including healthcare, aviation, and hospitality.”

Currently, Elegancia Facilities Management manages more than 800,000 square meters of educational infrastructure throughout Qatar, spanning schools, institutes, and government facilities. The company provides fully integrated facilities management solutions, covering a broad spectrum of hard services such as maintenance, operations, and HVAC systems and soft services including cleaning, security, hospitality, pest control, waste management, and landscaping.

Juan Leon, Holding CEO of Estithmar Holding, emphasized the broader significance of the partnership, “Collaborating with Qatar’s public sector supports our long-term vision to deliver sustainable value and meaningful impact to communities both locally and internationally. Projects like this drive national development and bolster our strategic growth, ultimately contributing to increasing value for our stakeholders,” he remarked.

Elegancia Facilities Management is part of Elegancia Services Group, one of the region’s largest integrated service providers. With operations spanning 9 countries and a workforce exceeding 15,000 employees, the group’s portfolio includes integrated facilities management, industrial catering solutions, manpower solutions, transport and logistics, and specialized supply and trading services.

Globally, Elegancia Services manages over 250 facilities, produces more than 250,000 meals daily, provides catering for 27 VIP airport lounges across Saudi Arabia, and recently expanded its footprint by securing inflight catering and central production unit management at Damascus International Airport.

