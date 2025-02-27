Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Volvo officially returns to Saudi Arabia, with Electromin, the country's official and exclusive distributor of Volvo Cars, spearheading this remarkable comeback and ushering the iconic Swedish brand into a new era of sustainable mobility.

With the highly anticipated opening of Volvo’s first-ever in the world New Energy Vehicle showroom in Riyadh, Electromin and Volvo reinforce their roles in enabling the shift toward sustainable mobility in Saudi Arabia, which aligns with Saudi Vision 2030.

The 'Come Back Stronger' campaign emphasizes Volvo’s return to Saudi Arabia and showcases the brand’s dedication to innovation, safety, and electrification.

Kalyana Sivagnanam, Petromin's Group CEO, said, “Bringing Volvo back to Saudi Arabia is an exciting relaunch, and it’s a transformative moment for the Kingdom’s automotive industry. With the opening of the world’s first New Energy Vehicles Showroom, we are setting a new standard for sustainable mobility and leading toward an electrified future.”

Mark Notkin, CIO of Electromin, said: “The return of Volvo to Saudi Arabia is more than just a comeback—it is a bold statement. Volvo is returning stronger and is committed to safety, sustainability, and innovation. The Electromin service ecosystem makes EV ownership effortless and rewarding. From free charging at our network and installing and maintaining chargers in your homes to our nationwide after-sales network, we ensure complete peace of mind for our Volvo drivers.”

Moris Bayar, Managing Director, Importers EMEA, Volvo Cars, said: “Saudi Arabia represents an important market for Volvo, and we are thrilled to come back stronger with Electromin as our official and exclusive partner. This marks the beginning of an exciting journey as we introduce our innovative electrified lineup and expand our footprint across the Kingdom.”

With the opening complete, Volvo will accelerate Saudi Arabia’s transition to sustainable mobility as Electromin will expand its network of New Energy Vehicle showrooms nationwide.

This milestone signals the start of an exciting journey. Electromin and Volvo are poised to propel the Kingdom toward a cleaner, electrified future. Stay tuned as we evolve and redefine mobility across the region — Volvo for Life.

About Electromin

Electromin is a leading Saudi provider of smart mobility and new energy solutions, which include Volvo Cars, EV charging solution architecture, commercial electric vehicle sales, and Bus Rapid Transit development and operations. Committed to sustainability, Electromin empowers businesses and individuals to embrace electrification while supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals. Learn more at https://electromin.com/.

About Volvo Cars

Volvo Cars is a global leader in automotive innovation, safety, and sustainability. Founded in 1927 in Sweden, Volvo has built a legacy of designing premium vehicles that prioritize human-centric technology, environmental responsibility, and cutting-edge safety features. Committed to an electrified future, Volvo aims to become a fully electric car company by 2030 and achieve climate neutrality by 2040. With a strong presence in over 100 markets, Volvo continues to redefine the driving experience with its advanced electric vehicle lineup and innovative mobility solutions. Learn more at https://www.volvocars.com/en-sa/