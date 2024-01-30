Dubai, UAE – Electra Bicycle Company (Electra brand belongs to the TREK company) and the multi-brand bicycle boutique Wowbikes are proud to announce the opening of dedicated zones within Virgin Megastores at Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

These unique spaces not only feature Electra brand but also showcase a diverse range of handcrafted manual and electric bicycles from the most famous European and English manufacturers. Unique bicycle brands such as RUFF, Benno, Pashley, Schindelhauer, Moulton and Vello are now available on the Virgin Megastore website and in the physical stores.

The success of the dedicated zones in Virgin Megastores at Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates has paved the way for future expansion plans to other Virgin locations, both in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, ensuring that more customers across the UAE have access to the unique and stylish bicycles offered by Electra and Wowbikes.

The compact corners with the bicycles from the range of Wowbikes have already found homes in prominent shopping destinations like Mercato Mall, Hills Mall, Galleria Mall (Abu Dhabi), and City Centre Al Zahia (Sharjah). Excitingly, the near future holds the promise of an exceptional experience with the unveiling of a special dedicated Electra and Wowbikes zone at Virgin Megastore in Yas Mall (Abu Dhabi). This specialized zone at Yas Mall is poised to become the flagship destination for enthusiasts, embodying the essence of Electra and Wowbikes in the emirate.

Inside the specially curated zones in Virgin, customers can receive expert guidance from brand consultants employed by the Electra Bicycle Company.

"As the UAE rapidly advances its cycling infrastructure, the country emerges as one of the most promising places in the world for cycling culture development, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi on track to ascend as global cycling capitals in the near future. Despite this progress, many people in the region are still uncertain about integrating bicycles into their daily lives. As enthusiasts of cycling culture, we see our mission in changing this. That's why we are introducing new bicycle brands to the UAE market, specifically curated with urban living in mind”, commented Raimond Mednis, CEO of Wowbikes and the Electra Bicycle Company store at Bluewaters island.

In line with this commitment, the company is actively expanding its market presence, symbolized by strategic investments, including the significant 2 million euros earmarked for the transformative Electra Bicycle Company store at Bluewaters and now — the strategic partnership with Virgin.

Visit the company's website: electrabike.ae