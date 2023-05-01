Cairo: El Said Darwish & Partners, a leading law firm in Egypt and IBRAHIM.N. PARTNERS, a leading Band 1 law firm in the UAE announced a strategic association strengthening their regional footprint. The collaboration brings together two dynamic and innovative legal practitioners with a shared vision of providing top-notch legal services to clients in the MENA region.

With a deep-rooted and extensive knowledge of the local legal system, El Said Darwish & Partners offers clients a unique perspective on doing business in Egypt. Building on its strong presence in the UAE and thorough understanding of the local business environment, IBRAHIM.N.PARTNERS is well positioned to advise clients on a wide range of legal issues.

Prof. Mohamed Darwish, Founding Partner said, “With cumulative investments of almost USD 22 billion, the UAE is the largest investor in Egypt. We are thrilled to partner with IBRAHIM.N.PARTNERS, providing a comprehensive integrated legal advisory platform that supports these booming bilateral ties.”

Ibrahim El Said, Founding Partner emphasized the importance of this association as “a pivotal step that strengthens our ambitions towards shaping a pan-regional legal ecosystem providing services that reflect an evolving business landscape.”

Ahmed Ibrahim, Managing Partner of IBRAHIM.N. PARTNERS, said, “We are excited to collaborate with El Said Darwish & Partners, highly respected legal professionals, our association will allow us to better serve our clients in the region by combining our strengths and expertise in a way that benefits all parties involved.”

The association between El Said Darwish & Partners and IBRAHIM.N. PARTNERS underscores the growing synergies between Egypt and the UAE and creates a powerful platform for comprehensive legal advisory spanning arbitration, banking, capital market, construction, contracts, commercial agencies and franchises, corporate and M&A, employment, energy and infrastructure, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, sports law, taxation, and tourism.

