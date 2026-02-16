Dubai, UAE - EIGHTClouds is pleased to announce the launch of its EIGHTClouds Real Estate Investment Fund (‘The Fund’), an open-ended investment vehicle engineered to deliver predictable income and long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of high-yield income-generating residential assets across Dubai and the wider United Arab Emirates.

The Fund targets US$300 million+ in committed capital and US$600 million+ in gross asset value over its first decade, anchored by disciplined acquisitions in high yield communities with proven liquidity and sustained tenant demand. Investors receive quarterly dividends of 100% of free cash flow, alongside exposure to long-term capital gains.

Mark Aitchison, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at EIGHTClouds, said:

“Dubai is now one of the strongest income markets globally. The 2040 vision, rapid population growth, large scale infrastructure commitments and sustained international inflows are reshaping the residential landscape and creating durable long term demand.

The Real Estate Investment Fund reflects the core of the EIGHTClouds proposition to invest locally and scale globally. This is a pivotal moment to deploy capital into a market with clear direction and long term visibility. We are focused on capturing this momentum with disciplined execution, transparent governance and a commitment to building lasting value for our investors.”

Oliver Wall, Director of Investments at EIGHTClouds, commented:

“Dubai’s residential fundamentals give investors something rare in global real estate; strong occupancy, solid yield and a clear ten year pipeline of demand. The Fund turns those fundamentals into an income engine with institutional underwriting and transparent valuation.

Our aim is to bring greater institutional structure to residential real estate in the United Arab Emirates. A more consistent approach to asset quality and management enhances portfolio resilience and elevates the tenant experience across the platform.

By offering structured access at an efficient commitment size, the Fund enables a wider pool of investors to participate in a professionally managed strategy in one of the strongest real estate markets globally.”

The Fund concentrates on the UAE’s most resilient residential segments, combining:

Long-term rental assets targeting yields of 9.0%+ across established, high-demand communities.

Short-term premium units targeting yields of 18%+.

A 1,000-unit scale strategy designed to diversify risk across more than fifteen demand corridors.

Value creation through active management, financial structuring and asset optimisation.

Dubai enters 2026 with powerful macro momentum supported by 4.9% GDP growth, 5.4% population expansion and long-term structural initiatives including the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which is reshaping growth corridors and reinforcing the city’s positioning as a global investment hub.

The EIGHTClouds Real Estate Investment Fund offers:

Quarterly dividend distributions

80% of realised capital gains

Annual redemption window (January)

Minimum investment of US$50,000

Open-ended structure with mark-to-market valuation

Qualified investors may request further details on the Fund strategy and receive the Information Memorandum upon completion of eligibility checks.

For enquiries:

ir@eightclouds.com

www.eightcloudsrealestatefund.com

About EIGHTClouds

EIGHTClouds is an alternative investment firm headquartered in Dubai with a focus on private equity, credit and real estate across the United Arab Emirates. The firm operates on a clear proposition to invest locally and scale globally. EIGHTClouds applies institutional investment processes, disciplined capital allocation and active portfolio management to create long term value across high growth sectors. The firm manages strategies spanning income generating residential real estate, healthcare, private credit and consumer focused small and medium enterprises. EIGHTClouds combines local insight with global execution standards and is committed to transparent governance and consistent performance for its investors.