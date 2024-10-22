The WESCAs, awarded on the heels of EIC Survive & Thrive Report which surveyed this year leaders from 134 companies, celebrate excellence in areas, including diversification, technology, innovation and resilience.

Dubai —The Energy Industries Council announces winners of the 2024 WESCA Dubai Awards (World Energy Supply Chain Awards), covering the Middle East, Africa & CIS region, and recognising 12 companies for their outstanding contribution toward the global energy supply chain. From Digital Innovation to Environmental Sustainability, the awards reflect a wide range of various achievements that drive the energy sector forward.

The WESCAs recognise companies that have exhibited resilience, innovation, and leadership to meet the trials and complexities of today's energy marketplace. This year's winners were selected from more than 134 companies after in-depth interviews with industry leaders who shared their strategies and successes in areas like digitalisation, diversification, energy transition, and transformation.

Ryan McPherson, EIC's Regional Director for Middle East, Africa & CIS, congratulated the winners, commenting, “This year's winners truly represent the dynamism and ingenuity of the energy supply chain worldwide. Their work does much more than merely advance the industry but also serves as a touchstone for excellence and adaptability in an ever-shifting landscape.”

The regional winners of the WESCAs 2024 are:

Culture & Collaboration Award - ASYAD: for developing a culture of collaboration amongst teams and industries for mutual benefit.

Digital Award - Voovio: for developing digital solutions that allow smoothing of operations and improving performance through digital twin technology.

Diversification & Export Award – Norco Group: for the diversification of its services and expanding globally with notable success.

Energy Transition Award – GHD: for outstanding development of projects in the energy transition space, including renewable energy & sustainable solutions.

Innovation Award – AIS (UAE): for pioneering innovative technologies and solutions that have improved operational efficiency and safety within the UAE energy sector.

Resilience Award – Poole Process: for outstanding resilience to changes in the market and for keeping service delivery at high standards.

People & Competency Award – Wood: for its competency-building and training exercises in developing a highly skilled workforce.

Service & Solutions Award – Proserv: Best-in-class service and solution provision delivered to customer needs to drive business outcomes.

Scale-Up Award –Tyde Digital: for fast scaling and rapid growth of business in the digital operations.

Environmental Sustainability Award – ATPI: The basis of this award was for the implementation and development of environmental sustainability within the operations of the business and its services.

Technology Award – NRG Sonihull: for breaking through by offering friendly environmental alternatives compared to traditional methods.

Transformation Award – Penta Global: for bringing key business transformation in a way that truly adapted to changing market needs, employing new strategies to great effect.

The awards were presented during the ceremony in Dubai, attended by industry leaders from across the energy supply chain. This year's event forms part of EIC’s WESCA expanded regional awards programme, which sees ceremonies taking place across South America, North America and Asia Pacific.

The awards also come on the heels of the EIC Survive & Thrive Report, which provides a deep dive into industry trends and what the future may hold. The report encompasses commentary from CEOs at 134 companies providing detailed insight into their strategies for success in terms of digitalisation, diversification, and transformation.

To read about the winning strategies in detail and to read the full report, click here to access the EIC Survive & Thrive Report.

Notes: