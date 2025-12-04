After Two Years of Tangible Results

One Circle Delivers a Transformative Impact: 1,300 Refurbished Smartphones and 10.22 Tons of E-Waste Processed Through Formal Channels

After two years under SWITCH2CE, One Circle has moved circular ICT in Egypt from concept to practice, delivering repair, formal e-waste systems, and sustainable skills.

Cairo — The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the Delegation of the European Union to Egypt, the Government of Finland, and the Ministry of Industry, together with leading technology partners including Orange Group, Nokia, and Cordon, are celebrating the progress of the One Circle pilot since its launch in 2023. The event also announces the next steps of the initiative, including its expansion, new strategic partnerships, and the roadmap toward 2026. Held in Cairo under the title “One Circle – Milestones of Change,” the event highlights the profound transformation achieved by the project in shifting circularity in the ICT sector from a theoretical concept to practical implementation in Egypt.

Through a holistic approach that brings together the private sector, government entities, and development partners, the One Circle project has achieved a tangible transformation in managing the lifecycle of electronic devices, whether through repair and refurbishment, or by channeling e-waste into formal treatment pathways and adopting business models that generate economic and social value. A key pillar of this transformation is the establishment of two centers: a network equipment repair line in partnership with Nokia and DSV, and a smartphone refurbishment center in collaboration with Upgrade, E-Tadweer and Orange Egypt, marking a significant shift in the sector’s operational infrastructure.

On this occasion, Ms. Müge Dolun, Programme Manager, UNIDO: “One Circle stands as living proof that the circular economy is not just a slogan, but a practical system capable of creating economic value, advancing sustainability, and transforming the ICT sector into a driving force for development.”

Over the past period, the two centers have successfully repaired more than 300 network modules locally, enabling collaboration with multiple operators, including Telecom Egypt and Orange Egypt. On the smartphone side, more than 1,300 refurbished devices have been sold with certified warranty through Orange Egypt, reflecting strong market demand for circular devices and growing consumer confidence in more sustainable and cost-effective alternatives.

In the area of e-waste management, One Circle has collected 10.22 tons of electronic waste and more than 2,000 mobile phones through formal channels, ensuring their entry into certified treatment streams and reducing the environmental impact of unmanaged waste. This has contributed to avoiding 70,918 kg of CO₂ emissions, reflecting the environmental benefits of extending device lifecycles and promoting reuse.

The project has not focused solely on operational infrastructure, but also on developing local capacities. It has generated more than 60 new jobs linked to circular ICT activities, alongside vocational training and skills development for local talent. Additionally, the project’s partner network has expanded from 15 entities at launch to 44 today, demonstrating a broader engagement and impact across technical, logistical, and regulatory value chains.

The significance of these outcomes is underscored by the fact that Egypt is the largest generator of e-waste in Africa, making scalable circular solutions an urgent necessity. The project has also demonstrated that behavioral change is possible: the school outreach programmes recorded a 100% improvement in students’ understanding of e-waste issues, in addition to reaching more than 3,000 beneficiaries through awareness activities across schools, villages, and rural communities.

In this context, Ambassador of Finland Riika Eela highlighted the importance of international collaboration, stating: ”Finland supports initiatives in Egypt because challenges such as waste reduction are planetary in nature and demand the pooling of expertise across borders. Cooperation — including government-to-government efforts — is essential to ensure a smooth and sustainable transition to a circular economy.”

Worth to mention that, Mr. Lorenzo Vingut Harrington, Head of the Green and Sustainable Transformation Team at the EU Delegation to Egypt said:”The SWITCH2CE initiative focuses on advancing sustainable practices fully aligned with EU Circular Economy principles.”

At the conclusion of the event, Mr. Emad Abdel Hameed, Assistant to the Minister for Developmental Projects and Financial Affairs at Egypt’s Ministry of Industry, noted that the One Circle initiative supports Egypt’s industrial strategy 2025–2030 and Vision 2030.

He noted that the strategic objectives aim to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP to more than 20%, raise the contribution of green industries to no less than 5% of total GDP over the coming five years, and expand industrial employment to reach 7 million jobs as Egypt advances toward 2030.

The One Circle project will enter a new phase in 2026, expanding repair and refurbishment capacity, strengthening formal e-waste collection, and supporting regulatory frameworks. The initiative is also forming new strategic partnerships, most notably with Raya Trade, a portfolio company of Raya Holding for financial investments and The Greek Campus. Together, these efforts position Egypt as a scalable model for circular ICT across other countries and sectors.