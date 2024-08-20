Cairo: Egypt’s Entrepreneur Awards (EEA) has announced the shortlisted finalists for its fourth edition, started on August 11th till August 15th, 2024. During this period, the names of the qualified finalist across various fields were revealed. And the final ceremony to honor the winners will be held on September 21st, 2024.

Egypt’s Entrepreneur Awards are known by creating a competitive environment with specific evaluation criteria aimed at supporting and spotlighting innovative ideas. The awards also focus on encouraging and empowering Egyptian entrepreneurs and youth who are working to make a positive impact in their communities. Since its inception, Egypt’s Entrepreneur Awards has become a regional platform for recognizing exceptional achievements in multiple fields such as technology, industry, services, artistic creativity, innovation, and other vital sectors that directly influence the national economy.

The announcement of the shortlisted finalists was made through Egypt’s Entrepreneur Awards (EEA) social media platforms, where the shortlisted finalists in several categories were revealed, including:

Outstanding Youth Entrepreneur Award: SIGHT, Progressio and Fati’s, Sports and Wellness Award: Timeout Sports Management, SR Padel and Move, Disruptor of Traditional Industries Award: Poultry Sync, iSchool, and ILLA Logistics Holding, Art to Business Award: 2oolameme, Art Cairo and Bazarna, Content Innovation Award: Flavor Republic, Peace Cake and Tayarah, Digital Solutions and Customer Experience Award: Rawmart, Dxwand and Synapse Analytics, Environmental Sustainability Award: Tulima Farms, Mozna and Becom, Fashion Vanguard Award: Up-Fuse, Pepla, Palma, Fintech Excellence Award: Sahl, Menthum and Klickit, Global Reach Achievement Award: Linah Farms, Technobit and iLock, Local Hero Award: Halo, Bubblzz and Raw African, Product Design & Innovation Award: Ramla, Bonocle and SAL, Quick Serve Restaurant Champion Award: Willy’s Kitchen, JJ’s and Koffee Kulture, Rising Star Award: Agrican, Reme-d and Venu, Disruptive Duo Award: Danone and Shift EV, Rology and AstraZeneca, and Yodawy and Metlife

In this context, Amr Mansi, founder and CEO of Ievents and the founder of Egypt’s Entrepreneur Awards (EEA), expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I am pleased that the initial judging sessions witnessed many fruitful discussions and special praise from the various judging committees for the intellectual diversity and innovation represented in the participating companies. This is precisely the goal of the EEA Awards - to support and empower Egyptian entrepreneurs and youth. It is not just an award, but a sustainable platform and forum that brings together these leading minds and economic expertise to exchange ideas and experiences, contributing to creating a rich environment of innovation and development."

It’s worth mentioning that, the fourth edition of EEA is organized by ievents, with Tatweer Misr as the powered by partner, EGBANK as the official bank partner, Orange Egypt and PepsiCo as co-partners for the fourth year in a row, Startup Scene as the official media partner, Concrete as the official fashion partner for the third consecutive year, Nestlé as the sustainability partner, Seven as the consumer finance partner, and Influence Group as the communication partner.

Additionally, EEA ecosystem partners include LOGIC Consulting and the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt (AmCham).