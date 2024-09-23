Cairo: Egypt’s Entrepreneur Awards (EEA) announced the winners of its various categories during the closing ceremony of its fourth edition, “The ceremony took place on September 21st at the Grand Egyptian Museum with over 100 business and entrepreneurial leaders.

This year’s EEA edition is themed ‘Breaking Silos Together: Building Resilience and Embracing Opportunity, reflecting the platform’s unwavering commitment to developing the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

In this context, Amr Mansi, founder and CEO of Ievents and Egypt’s Entrepreneur Awards, expressed his pride, saying: "We are proud to continue organizing this event for the fourth consecutive year, as we witness remarkable growth in the capabilities and creativity of Egyptian youth. Our support for them is not just a commitment but a part of our strategic vision that aligns with Egypt’s 2030 vision for social and economic sustainability. From this standpoint, we are working to expand the scope of this platform to include more partners and initiatives, aiming to provide real opportunities and create an integrated community that goes beyond traditional competition. Additionally, the fourth edition saw exceptional regional participation in terms of submitted projects and members of the judging panel."

Below are the winners who have been selected for each category:

Outstanding Youth Entrepreneur Award: Sight, Hussein Shahbender: Founder

Sports and Wellness Award: SR Padel, Khaled Nagy: CEO and Seif Abousenna: COO

Disruptor of Traditional Industries Award: ILLA Logistics, Mahmoud Elzomor: CEO Alaa Jarkas: COO and Ahmed Sakr: COO

Art to Business Award: 2oolameme, Abdelrahman Selim: CEO and Sarah Abouelkhair: Chief Creative Officer

Content Innovation Award: Peace Cake, Kareem Abou Gamrah: CEO, Ahmed Youssef: Commercial Director, Randa Habib: Account Director & Head of Client Servicing, Ahmed Safi: Content Lead and Marwan Imam: Content Lead

Digital Solutions and Customer Experience Award: Synapse Analytics, Ahmed Abaza: CEO and Galal El Beshbishy: COO

Environmental Sustainability Award: Mozna, Mousa Khalil, CEO

Fashion Vanguard Award: Pepla, Dina El-Mosalami: Chief Creative Officer, Farah El-Mosalami: COO and Omar El-Azhary: CFO

Fintech Excellence Award: Menthum, Himanshu Shrimali: CEO and Ismail Sarhank: COO

Global Reach Achievement Award: Technobit, Ahmed Osman: CEO

Local Hero Award: Raw African, Yasmine Fikry: CEO, Dina Fikry: Co-Founder and Dalia Fikry: Co-Founder

Product Design & Innovation Award: SAL, Salsabeel Amin: Chief Designer

Quick Serve Restaurant Champion Award: Willy’s, Wael El Shorafa: CEO and Mohamed Anwar: CIO

Rising Star Award: Reme-D, Salma Tammam: CEO and Aly Magdy: Head of Automation

Disruptive Duo Award: Rology & Astrazeneca, Amr Abodraiaa: CEO, Rology , Mahmoud El Defrawy: Chief Medical Officer: Rology, Moaaz Hossam: Chief business Officer, Rology, Yara Essam: Digital Business Partner, Astrazeneca, Mohamed Saber: Medical Science Liaison Immuno-oncology, Astrazeneca

