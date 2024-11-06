In a significant step toward expanding into international markets, the "Egyptian Swiss" Group for pasta, flour, and concentrates is participating in the seventh edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai.

With this participation, the group aims to enter the Chinese market, renowned as the “world’s factory,” offering its flour and pasta products to meet the rising demand in this massive market.

Ambitious Vision for International Expansion

Eng. Ahmed El-Sebai, General Manager of "Egyptian Swiss," explained that the group continuously strives to explore new markets to fulfill its goal of sustainable growth and increased exports. El-Sebai stated that this participation aims to open new horizons for the company’s products in China. A specialized team with extensive knowledge of the Chinese market has been assembled to meet customer needs accurately.

Boosting Exports and Sourcing New Suppliers

El-Sebai emphasized that the group looks to achieve a dual objective at the expo: enhancing its exports to the Chinese market and finding new suppliers for essential raw materials for its production processes.

He added that the group’s desire to expand into China aligns with Egypt’s recent entry into the BRICS bloc, which includes China. Representing Egyptian food production companies, the group participated in BRICS agriculture ministers' meetings this year.

The group primarily focuses on exporting its products internationally, dedicating 75% of its output for exports, while the remaining 25% is allocated domestically.

Promising Opportunities in the Chinese Market

Mustafa Mahmoud, Regional Export Manager for China and Southeast Asia at "Egyptian Swiss," highlighted that the group views the Chinese market as a promising opportunity to promote its products, particularly wheat flour, which is widely used in China’s diverse food industries, along with pasta.

Mahmoud remarked that China is one of the largest consumer markets globally and represents a strategic destination for the group to expand its customer base and strengthen its position as a primary supplier in the Asian market.

Strong Presence in an Organized Egyptian Pavilion

"Egyptian Swiss" is part of an organized Egyptian pavilion, set up by the "Egyptian General Authority for Exhibitions and Conferences," covering an area of 230 square meters and featuring seven Egyptian companies offering a range of products, including agricultural and food goods, handicrafts, and services.

The group aims to continue achieving positive export outcomes in the coming period, anticipating a 10% growth in Egyptian pasta exports this year compared to last year, which reached approximately $113 million by the end of 2023.

High Production Capacities to Meet Demand

The group produces approximately 45,000 tons of flour, 8,000 tons of pasta, and 3,000 tons of tomato paste monthly, ensuring it can meet the increasing demand for its products in both local and global markets.

El-Sebai noted that Egyptian pasta exports have seen substantial growth in recent years, with their value reaching about $80 million during the first eight months of this year, reflecting the high demand for Egyptian products in international markets.