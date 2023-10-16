Cairo – The University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI), Cairo Campus, proudly announced a significant milestone in its commitment to delivering high-quality engineering education. The Egyptian Engineers Syndicate has officially enlisted UPEI Cairo's Sustainable Design Engineering program, under the division of Mechanical Engineering. This prestigious endorsement grants all graduates of UPEI sustainable Design Engineering program immediate access to syndicate membership and engineering licenses, bolstering their career prospects in Egypt and across borders.

UPEI Cairo's Faculty of Sustainable Design Engineering now proudly holds a distinguished triple accreditation & licensing, solidifying its position as the first and only International Branch Campus to achieve this recognition.

Firstly, it has obtained equivalency recognition from the Supreme Council of Universities in Egypt, underscoring its alignment with local educational standards. Secondly, the program has been accredited by the Canadian Engineering Accreditation Board (CEAB) in Canada, attesting to its quality and meeting international benchmarks. Lastly, UPEI Cairo has secured membership in the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate, marking its graduates as fully recognized and licensed engineers in Egypt and abroad This triple accreditation & licensing is a testament to the institution's commitment to providing students with a world-class education and ensuring their success in both domestic and global engineering fields.

Dr. Kim Critchley, Provost of the University of Prince Edward Island, Cairo Campus, said “Our program is delivered seamlessly across both Charlottetown and Cairo campuses, upholds rigorous educational standards and meets academic requirements for aspiring professional engineers in both Canada and Egypt. In a competitive landscape where quality can vary significantly, securing the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate's endorsement & the CEAB Accreditation from Canada were significant achievements, reflecting the dedication of our faculty and staff to educational excellence.”

“We remain steadfast in fulfilling our promises to the Egyptian community,” Dr. Ramy Sallam, President of Universities of Canada in Egypt (UCE). “Our commitment extends beyond a mere certificate or exclusive membership. Education stands as an investment for both students and parents, and our mission is to guide them towards fulfilling and rewarding career opportunities. We take immense pride in our partnership with a globally esteemed institution like UPEI, Canada, and our unwavering support for our students extends well beyond their graduation. Their ongoing success forms an integral part of our enduring legacy.”

It is worth noting that the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) has a rich history of outstanding leadership and achievement in education and research. Established in 1969, UPEI continues to uphold its legacy through academic excellence and research innovation. Offering in-demand programs such as Sustainable Design Engineering, Business Administration, and Mathematical and Computational Sciences, UPEI Cairo is dedicated to preparing its students to be the next generation of successful leaders.

About University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI)

Located in Charlottetown, the birthplace of Confederation and the capital city of Prince Edward Island, the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) has a rich history with roots in two founding institutions, Prince of Wales College (est. 1834) and Saint Dunstan’s University (est. 1855). Formed in 1969 as the provincial university, UPEI honors its proud legacy through academic excellence and research innovation. In 2019, the University celebrated 50 years of outstanding leadership and achievement in education and research with a full year of commemorative events and activities.

UPEI Cairo Campus is the first International Branched Campus in the New Administrative Capital hosted by the Universities of Canada in Egypt in July 2018, offering multiple innovative and industry-driven programs in pioneering areas of professions. Programs are delivered with an experiential demeanor ensuring an ideal fusion between theory and practice in efforts of equipping students with agility and skills to compete in today’s dynamic environment.

Students have the opportunity to continue their education in the parent university in Canada. After the completion of their bachelor’s degree, students receive their Canadian Degrees while being in their homeland.

About Universities of Canada (UCE)

Established in 2018 as the first International Branch Campus in Egypt, Universities of Canada (UCE) is a pioneering Canadian hosting campus located in Egypt's New Administrative Capital. UCE hosts renowned Canadian universities, including the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI). By offering futuristic programs, UCE equips students with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. UCE offers cutting-edge programs that prepare students for the challenges of the future. With a diverse and inclusive community, UCE's dedicated faculty, researchers, and staff create a supportive environment for students to thrive. UCE aims to empower students to embrace innovation, establish global connections, and make a positive impact on society.