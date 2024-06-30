The project’s total investments reach EGP 27bn over 3 years

The first phase of the project offers ready factories with diverse payment systems to meet customer needs

The company aims to achieve sales worth EGP 6bn in 2024

About 20% of the project has been completed before its sale

Specialized consultancy will provide all consultancy services for manufacturers in the project

Establishment of a technical institute to train the project's workforce to meet the factories' needs

The Egyptian Emirates Company, one of the leading development firms, has announced the launch of Markabat project, the first integrated industrial city for automotive feeder industries, with joint Egyptian-Emirati investments. This initiative is part of Egypt's urban and industrial development plans, with total investments reaching EGP 27bn.

Chief Commercial Officer at the Egyptian Emirates Company Alaa Ali emphasized that the company boasts over 20 years of experience in the Egyptian, Emirati, and Chinese markets. The company aims to expand and increase investments in the Egyptian market.

He further explained that the project represents the first integrated industrial city for automotive industries in the Middle East, with the initial phase covering an area of 140,000 sqm and investments totaling EGP 2bn. The project's total area is expected to reach EGP 3bn sqm over three years, incorporating diverse activities in the food and engineering industries.

The Egyptian Emirates Company expressed strong confidence in the Egyptian economy and its promising investment opportunities amidst the unprecedented urban renaissance achieved in recent years. They highlighted that the Markabat project aligns with the state's plans to support national industries.

They emphasized the opening of sales in the project's first phase, offering ready factories ranging from 500 sqm to 3,000 sqm, tailored to meet customer needs and requirements. The company also offers flexible payment plans with installment options up to 10 years and delivery within one year.

The project is strategically located on the Cairo-Asyut Desert Road, 15 minutes from Helwan, 60 kilometers from the New Administrative Capital, and 100 kilometers from Ain Sokhna Port. It benefits from a well-connected road network including the Regional Ring Road, Cairo-Ain Sokhna Road, and the Fayoum-October Road.

The company aims to achieve sales worth EGP 6bn by 2024. The project includes all smart services, infrastructure, security, and modern surveillance systems, he noted, pointed out that the company has started implementing the project and achieved significant progress rates before its sale. Approximately 20% of the project has been completed, with plans to finish all execution works within a year. They emphasized that the project is being executed according to the highest global standards and specifications.

Additionally, the company targets contracting with several major global brands to participate in the project. They have already contracted with the Emirati HAMCO.

Ali highlighted an important point, which is the establishment of a technical institute to train the workforce in the project. This institute aims to meet the factories' needs for trained and highly skilled labor. Additionally, the company will launch a consultancy center to provide comprehensive support to manufacturers in the project, offering assistance in engineering designs, legal consultations, marketing, and manufacturing management. This initiative aims to ensure the success of manufacturers, enhance production efficiency, and qualify them to participate in an export program abroad, all contributing to supporting the national economy.

He emphasized that the company plans to establish the first platform for selling and exporting automotive components abroad.