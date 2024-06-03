Cairo, Egypt – Egyptian Banks Co. for Technological Advancements (EBC), the advanced leader and operator of national payment schemes, has been awarded Three ISO Certifications for implementing an integrated management Systems for ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO 22301:2019 (Business Continuity), and ISO 27001:2022 (Information Security).

Recognized as the world’s best-known standards for quality management systems, the three ISO certificates were awarded by the global certification body in Canada “MSECB”. EBC hosted a ceremony at its headquarters celebrating the milestone achievement, during which Mr. Mostafa Elshamy, the CEO of “Ofouq Integrated Solutions” the exclusive representor of Canadian Certification body “MSECB”, commended EBC for the unwavering commitment to implementing an integrated quality management system, which was culminated with the awarding of three ISO certificates endorsing adherence to global quality standards across the three domains, he also confirmed that the awarding secures a future trajectory of continuous development through regular reviews of ISO requirements.

Commenting on the record achievement, Engineer Tarek Raouf, Executive Chairman and CEO of Egyptian Banks Co. (EBC), commented: "Our pursuit of the global standards of ISO 9001, ISO 22301 and ISO 27001 comes in line with EBC’s ambition to embrace quality in all business aspects. The strategic move goes beyond compliance to requirements, for it stems from our commitment to sustaining our success as a trustworthy operator of national payments. Each of the certificates is commendable per se, but for us, the three certificates mark a path for continuous improvement, enhanced efficiency and effective risk mitigation.”

Mr. Ahmed Rabea, Executive Manager of EBC said: “The certification recognizes EBC for being a step forward in incorporating the best practices enshrined in ISO standards for quality management system, business continuity and information security. As we drive innovation and standards in national payment systems, we were keen to ensure excellence of our business processes and robustness of our management systems. The certification covers EBC’s entire value chain of schemes, networks and solutions, that is a validation of the quality offered to the payments ecosystem in Egypt, and an assurance to the sustainability of our excellence model.”

It is worth noting that EBC stands at the heart of the payments ecosystem, operating national payment schemes and fostering the adoption of electric payment through supporting the banking and fintech industry and eventually the end-user with seamless, interoperable and instant payment experience. In line with the vision of the Central Bank of Egypt, EBC has led innovation in electronic payments in Egypt for almost three decades, delivering payment breakthroughs including the nationally-branded payment card scheme “Meeza” and latest of which the Instant Payment Network, support with the end-user app “InstaPay”.

About EBC

Egyptian Banks Company for Technological Advancement “EBC” is the progressive payments network and operator of national payments schemes in Egypt. Serving as vision of the Central Bank of Egypt, EBC fosters financial inclusion, modernization of national payments and supports the transformation into a less-cash economy. Our mission is to enable seamless, instant, affordable and interoperable payment experience for individuals, businesses and the banking sector, in full compliance to international standards. Pursuant to our mission, we focus on talents, innovation and collaboration with key global and national players in the payments ecosystem. EBC operates national payment infrastructure comprising the shared cash network “123”, Automatic Clearing House “ACH, Domestic Card Scheme “Meeza, Mobile Wallets network “Meeza Digital, the Instant Payment Network and the advanced App “InstaPay".