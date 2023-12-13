Cairo: In a collaborative endeavor, Egypt Education Platform (EEP) and Right to Dream Academy officially signed a cooperation protocol on 13th of December at a signing ceremony held in Badya, West Cairo. Attended by Ahmed Wahby, CEO of Egypt Education Platform, and Mohamed Wasfy, CEO of Right to Dream Egypt, the partnership aims to empower young talents on their academic and athletic journeys.



Stemming from Right to Dream's belief in the importance of fostering educational excellence alongside athletic proficiency, this protocol sheds light on the academy’s commitment to the national curriculum, and exemplifies the synergy of homegrown entities contributing to the national agenda outlined in Egypt's 2030 vision.



By solidifying their commitment, Egypt Education Platform further cements its position as the leading educational services provider in Egypt, showcasing its dedication to supporting promising educational initiatives. Through this collaboration, EEP reaffirms its mission to create a brighter future and shape the next generation of student-athletes through Prime National Schools, a subsidiary of Egypt Education Platform.



This partnership will extend Egypt Education Platform’s reach by offering academic programs for talented students at Right to Dream Academy, as the comprehensive approach of the academy includes elite football training, character development, and a private school that will be managed by Prime National Schools, providing a rich learning ecosystem that ensures students flourish with an international mindset while embracing their national identity. The partnership aims to maximize the potential of young talents in both academic and athletic pursuits, as Egypt Education Platform will oversee the academic journey of talented students, offering a distinctive learning environment that aligns the national curriculum with international standards to foster students’ skills, values, and arts.



Commenting on this collaboration, Mohamed Wasfy, CEO of Right to Dream Academy, expressed that, "The Right to Dream Academy in Egypt provides opportunities for young talents to excel both on the academic and athletic fronts. Collaborating with Egypt Education Platform will further strengthen our educational arm to help us better prepare our young talents to fulfill their goals.”



For his part, Ahmed Wahby, CEO of Egypt Education Platform, remarked, "Joining hands with Right to Dream is a game-changer in shaping the next generation of student-athletes and unlocking their full potential, both on and off the field. As an organization dedicated to making a positive impact on the communities we serve, we are deeply honored to play such a pivotal role in this collaboration, which directly aligns with our commitment to corporate social responsibility and investing in the future of Egypt's youth.”



Since 1999, Right to Dream has empowered over 300 students from Ghana and Denmark, providing pathways to the FIFA World Cup and Ivy League colleges. Now the same model will be presented in Egypt, giving an opportunity for the most talented boys and girls from across the nation to fulfil their potential. The Academy encompasses state-of-the-art facilities and services, namely a 16-acre campus with three football pitches, a 350-square-meter gym, student and staff accommodation, a football hotel to host training camps, and a full K-12 school. The campus also includes a padel tennis court, a multipurpose court, and a swimming pool. Furthermore, the academy actively scouts talented youth aged 10 to 18 from various governorates in Egypt, offering pathways not only to elite football clubs worldwide but also to esteemed academic institutions in the United States. The academy accommodates 120 talented students, and currently 53 students are enrolled, including 45 boys and 8 girls. By combining academic and athletic excellence, The Right to Dream Academy ensures that young talents can fully maximize their potential.