Saudi Arabia: Egis, a global leader in the architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility sectors, has been granted the respected Environmental License Class A from Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Environmental Compliance (NCEC). This coveted designation signifies a company's commitment to adhering to the strictest environmental regulations, contributing to the Kingdom's ambitious sustainability goals.

The Environmental License Class A plays a critical role in safeguarding public health and ecological protection. By securing this license, Egis demonstrates their proactive approach to supporting national environmental initiatives, enhancing environmental excellence within the region, and aligning perfectly with the global imperative to address climate change.

For Egis, this Class A registration expands their range of services to include obtaining environmental permits for complex projects, environmental audits, management plans, and periodic environmental reports. Additionally, Egis can now provide expert consultations and assistance with the rehabilitation of degraded sites and the treatment of contaminated soil, guaranteeing compliance with the highest environmental standards. Companies with this license can also engage in substantial environmental research and project work, solidifying their position as environmental leaders.

Commenting on the announcement, Alaa AbuSiam, CEO of Egis in the Middle East & South Asia, said: “Achieving the Environmental License Class A represents a strategic turning point for Egis’ environmental stewardship efforts, and a significant milestone in our journey to become a key partner in Saudi Arabia's Vison 2030. We are motivated to continue deploying our comprehensive expertise to provide an integrated approach to environmental compliance and social responsibility. Egis firmly believes this will strengthen project sustainability, whilst fostering ethical development practices.”

Egis demonstrates its global commitment to environmental responsibility and their ability to deliver impactful solutions through its extensive portfolio of successful projects across diverse ecosystems. From industrial site remediation and the design of sustainable water management systems to the implementation of comprehensive ecological restoration programs, Egis delivers comprehensive solutions that address pressing environmental challenges. These projects include the rehabilitation of degraded areas in the Amazon Rainforest, coral reef relocation and restoration in Qatar, and successful mangrove restoration and coastal protection in several countries.

Their expertise extends beyond project completion, Egis’ team of environmental specialists act as trusted advisors, offering clients and developers a full suite of environmental consultancy services including Environmental and Social Impact Assessments, regulatory compliance assistance, environmental planning, waste management design and advisory, environmental monitoring, pollution control strategies, and sustainable land use planning. Through this comprehensive approach, Egis empowers its partners to make informed decisions and achieve their sustainability goals.

About Egis

Egis is an international player active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility services. We create and operate intelligent infrastructures and buildings that respond to the climate emergency and contribute to more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development.

Operating in 100 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 19,500 employees at the service of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects. Through its wide range of activities, Egis is a key player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

