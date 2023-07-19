Saudi Arabia: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Egis, the leading multidisciplinary Engineering Consultancy, is proud to announce the launch of its Graduate Development Program in Saudi Arabia. The program aims to support the company's commitment to developing young Saudi professionals in the fields of engineering, project management, administration, and more, while contributing to the achievement of Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

Furthermore, Egis has recently joined the Misk Traineeship Program, which aims to empower young Saudi talent to launch professional careers and successfully join a competitive workforce, through real-life work experience in collaboration with top-tier international and national entities.

"We are thrilled to launch such programs and support the next generation of young professionals in Saudi Arabia," said Waleed AlMasri, Human Resources Director of Egis in Saudi Arabia. "Our goal is to provide our graduates with hands-on experience and the necessary training to succeed in their careers, while contributing to the development of the country." he added.

The programs will offer young Saudi nationals the opportunity to gain practical experience and receive technical and non-technical training in various fields, including engineering, project management, and administration. Participants will also work on real projects alongside experienced professionals, providing them with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in their careers.

Egis has a strong commitment to supporting its clients in Saudi Arabia and helping them achieve their goals.

These career development programs align with the company's values and its commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

"We are dedicated to supporting the growth and development of young Saudis and contributing to the achievement of Saudi Vision 2030 goals," said Robert Hope, the Managing Director of Egis in Saudi Arabia.

"This program is an important step in that direction, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the next generation of engineers in Saudi Arabia.”

As a major player in infrastructure engineering, consultancy, project management, and operations in the region, Egis plays a significant role in some of the Saudi Arabia’s most iconic projects working with distinguished clients that include The Royal Commission of Riyadh City (RCRC), NEOM, SEVEN, Qiddiya Investment Company, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, Red Sea Global, Soudah Development, The Royal Commission of AlUla (RCU), Saudi Downtown Company, Saudi Railway Company, Riyadh Airports, and others.

Egis is proud to announce that it welcomed its first group of graduates earlier this year.

-Ends-

About the Egis group

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors.

Egis design and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 18,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Improving people’s quality of life and supporting communities in their social and economic development, whilst drastically reducing carbon emissions and achieving vital 2050 net zero targets, that’s our purpose.

Egis currently operates in 8 countries across the Middle East completing over 500 projects in 15 countries in the region and recruiting over 2,600 employees. Egis is a major player in infrastructure engineering, consultancy, project management and operations in the Middle East and has contributed to some of the region’s biggest airport, rail, water, urban mobility and urban development schemes. Egis partners with governments, cities, industrial bodies, communities and private businesses to support this dynamic region’s accelerated development and growth with an ambition to encourage and practice sustainable development truly supporting the needs of the communities.

About Misk Foundation

Established by HRH Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz in 2011, Misk Foundation is a non-profit organization devoted to cultivate and encourage learning and leadership in the youth for a better future in Saudi Arabia. The foundation invests in empowering the youth through four main tracks ranging across Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Community, and Skills. As part of the Skills track, Misk Traineeship Program aims to provide market access opportunities to talented youth such as students, fresh graduates, and young professionals from Saudi Arabia by offering professional opportunities in collaboration with top-tier international and local organizations.

Press contact

Dana Rafeh

Marketing and Communications Manager

dana.rafeh@egis-group.com