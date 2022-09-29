Dubai, United Arab Emirates: After the announcement of the agreement to acquire WME earlier this year, Egis announces today that they have successfully completed the acquisition of one of the region’s leading multi disciplinary engineering design consultancy, WME. The acquisition will help drive the company’s strategic ambition, ‘Impact the Future’, to tackle the societal, environmental and technological challenges of the 21st century and join the top 10 global major players in the profession by 2026.

“Today is an exciting moment for us. The joining of WME into Egis Group opens the door to create substantial growth opportunities and deliver greater benefits for customers in our key Middle East and India markets, in line with our global strategy to enhance our international presence,” said Laurent Germain, Egis Group CEO. “On behalf of the entire Egis team, I want to extend a warm welcome to every WME employee to Egis”, he concluded.

Alaa AbuSiam, CEO of Egis in the Middle East commented, “We have received overwhelming support from our clients and employees since announcing the transaction, as WME brings incredibly strong talent, differentiated service quality, and a complementary go-to-market offering to Egis’ portfolio”. “Together with WME, we’re now well positioned to help our clients successfully navigate the transition to a more efficient and sustainable built environment”, he added.

Peyman Mohajer, Managing Director of WME, added, “We are excited to successfully complete the transaction with Egis Group. Our combined expertise will add value for our clients through strengthened service capability, global reach and an even stronger portfolio in the region. Together with Egis, we will continue to offer engineering excellence to create a greater impact on the built environment and to achieve the aspirations of our employees who remain our most important asset.”

With the transaction completed, WME’s Managing Director Peyman Mohajer will lead the newly formed Building Engineering practice for Egis in the region, focusing on engineering design and project delivery to drive a more expansive growth agenda across Egis’ built environment offering.

Egis’ regional expansion comes at a time of rapid overall growth for the company, which was recently recognized for the first time among the top 10 Design Consultancy firms in the Middle East by the Engineering News Record magazine (ENR). The company now employs over two thousand employees in the Middle East region, ensuring the firm is able to deliver with the speed and scale that the industry needs.

-Ends-

About the Egis group

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 17,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

Egis currently operates in 13 countries across the Middle East completing over 500 projects in 15 countries in the region and recruiting over 2,000 employees. Egis is a major player in infrastructure engineering, consultancy, project management and operations in the Middle East and has contributed to some of the region’s biggest airport, rail, water, urban mobility and urban development schemes. Egis partners with governments, cities, industrial bodies, communities and private businesses to support this dynamic region’s accelerated development and growth with an ambition to encourage and practice sustainable development truly supporting the needs of the communities.

Press contact

Dana Rafeh

Marketing and Communications Manager

dana.rafeh@egis-group.com