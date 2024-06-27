Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, announced today that the company’s Engineer the Future programme has reached more than 7,300 students from 29 schools in the 2023-2024 academic year.

Engineer the Future programme introduces school students in the UAE to real-life applications of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in industry. The programme is delivered in partnership with Emirates Schools Establishment.

Engineer the Future programme aims to encourage school students from grades nine to 12 to study and pursue careers in STEM fields through a combination of interactive learning opportunities and workshops.

The programme also includes a practical competition, ‘The EGA Aluminium Design and Innovation Challenge’. Over 160 student teams participated in the challenge this year to creatively use science, technology, engineering and mathematics applications to address challenges in sustainable mobility, architecture, product design and green solutions with aluminium.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: "Science, technology, engineering and mathematics are all essential for the UAE’s achievement of the national Operation 300bn industrial growth strategy. At EGA, we are committed to driving innovation and inspiring youth to play an active role in the development of the UAE’s industries and the growth of our knowledge-based economy. I am pleased to see more young people engage in EGA’s Engineer the Future STEM programme, and I encourage more schools to take part in this initiative.”

His Excellency Eng. Mohammed Al Qassim, Director General of the Emirates Schools Establishment, said: “The establishment is committed to building strategic partnerships with leading national organisations for the development of students. EGA plays a significant role in upskilling students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields through a wide range of programmes and initiatives.”

His Excellency added that EGA’s Engineer the Future is one of the leading programmes for driving innovation and inspiring youth through practical training in order to ready them for future job opportunities.

The contribution achieves this partnership and supports our efforts in the education sector, benefiting the continuity of the academic year in cooperation with everyone.

The UAE is one of few countries in the world where more women than men graduate from university in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. More than 55 per cent of the students who participated in the last academic year were females.

Engineer the Future has reached over 30,000 students since the programme was launched in 2017.

EGA is a significant employer for science, technology, engineering and mathematics professionals, employing around 1,500 people in these fields including over 500 UAE Nationals.