United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, has announced the launch of FURSA, a comprehensive online platform developed by EGA’s Youth Council that offers a range of learning and development opportunities for youth at the company.

FURSA, a collaborative effort with EGA's Learning & Development team, provides easy access to curated programmes and experiences, focusing on enhancing skills in leadership, sustainability, science, technology, research and development and more.

Young EGA employees are encouraged to participate in the training, workshops and events offered through the platform. FURSA features exclusive courses offered by prestigious universities including Harvard, Oxford and London Business School. The programme will also offer workshops from established partners including the National Programme for Coders, the Ministry for Climate Change & Environment, the Ministry for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Youth 4 Sustainability.

Hala Alhashmi, Chair of EGA Youth Council and a senior engineer in the company’s Lean & Business transformation department, said: “Youth have both an opportunity and the responsibility to lead the future. We must prepare ourselves now to build on the tremendous achievements that we will inherit. We designed FURSA to enable all youth people to reach their full potential, and contribute their all to our company and nation.”

Iman Al Qasim, Executive Vice President of Human Capital at EGA, said, "EGA is dedicated to growing future leaders by offering customised learning and development opportunities, tailored to their work domains, interests and capabilities. FURSA is unique in EGA's Learning & Development portfolio because it was developed by young people themselves. I am sure it will help us in achieving EGA's bold aspiration of becoming the industrial employer of choice in the countries where we operate by 2030, as becoming truly a talent-driven organisation.”

FURSA will go beyond traditional training by offering world-class experiences and tailored events that are built on the spirit of volunteering, sustainability, and collaboration. Young EGA employees will have the opportunity to apply their skills in real-world scenarios, engage in meaningful projects, and contribute to EGA’s social impact initiatives both locally and internationally.

The programme builds on EGA’s existing Learning & Development offering of 2,225 different training courses. EGA employees completed 51,800 days of learning & development in 2022, averaging 7.8 days of training per employee.

EGA also runs a number of programmes to inspire youth interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics which reached more than 6,000 students in 2022. These programmes include ‘Engineer the Future’, EGA’s Ambassador Programme, and the Al Robot competition for university engineering students.

