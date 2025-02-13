Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 13 February 2025: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today announced the launch of Ershaad, a mentorship programme for female UAE students.

The programme aims to further encourage and equip young women to pursue careers in industry, and is particularly focused on students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Ershaad focuses on enhancing critical skills for professional development through dedicated mentoring with EGA experts. EGA mentors will offer the students industry exposure, career guidance, and access to professional networks that will empower students to shape their future careers.

The programme also includes networking events and group interactive workshops focussed on practical training, organisational culture, and financial acumen.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “The UAE is one of few countries in the world where more women than men graduate from university in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Empowering young people to pursue careers in industry is one way EGA can contribute to the development of a knowledge-based economy and the achievement of the UAE’s Operation 300bn industrial growth strategy. Our goal is to inspire today’s students to become tomorrow’s leaders and innovators, and I am pleased to see young women engage in EGA’s Ershaad programme.”

EGA has partnered with the American University of Sharjah, the Sharjah University, the United Arab Emirates University, and Khalifa University to enrol students in the Ershaad programme.

EGA aims to grow the future national industrial workforce of the UAE through many student outreach programmes including Engineer the Future, EGA’s Ambassador Programme, and an Al Robot competition for university engineering students.

The Engineer the Future programme reached more than 7,300 students from 29 schools in the 2023-2024 academic year, and over 30,000 since the initiative was launched in 2017. The programme encourages interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics by explaining their real-world industrial applications.

EGA is a significant employer for science, technology, engineering and mathematics professionals, employing around 1,500 people in these fields including over 500 UAE Nationals.