United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, has identified hundreds of millions of dirhams of annual procurement spend on imported goods that the company believes could be manufactured locally, contributing to the achievement of the UAE’s Operation 300bn industrial growth strategy, and growing the national economy.

The opportunities are for general materials, industrial equipment and spare parts that are commonly required across industries but are not currently manufactured in sufficient volume or at all in the UAE.

EGA’s drive to further localise the procurement of materials is in line with Operation 300bn, the UAE’s strategy to more than double the size of its industrial sector by 2031 and Make it in the Emirates.

EGA’s procurement spend totalled over AED 17 billion in 2021, with 46 per cent supplied by local companies. EGA’s largest expenditures are on raw materials, some of which can only be produced in countries with a natural resource endowment absent in the UAE.

Last year, EGA joined the Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology’s In-Country Value programme, which aims to redirect public and private procurement of products and services to the local economy. EGA prioritises local suppliers whenever they are commercially-competitive and meet the company’s quality and sustainability requirements.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium said: “At EGA we aim to double our absolute contribution to the economy of the UAE by 2040, and local procurement is part of that. We procured over AED 8 billion of goods and services in the UAE last year. We want to stimulate the development of new manufacturing in the UAE to meet more of our demand to boost this local spending further.”

The opportunities EGA has identified include industrial filtration and purification equipment, structural materials and pipes, metal tapping accessories and casting moulds, valves, electrical equipment such as sockets and wires, gaskets and seals, mobile equipment spares, measuring equipment, and drive components.

EGA is separately working with the Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology to highlight to potential investors the opportunities to develop UAE production of some major raw materials the company needs that could be locally produced, where EGA’s long term demand could make these projects viable.

About EGA

Since 1975, when it was founded as Dubai Aluminium by His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Global Aluminium has been innovating aluminium to make modern life possible.

Today EGA is the world’s biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer and the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside the oil and gas industry.

EGA is equally-owned by Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi and the Investment Corporation of Dubai. It is the largest company jointly owned by the two Emirates.

EGA is an integrated aluminium producer, with operations from bauxite mining to the production of cast primary aluminium. EGA operates aluminium smelters in Jebel Ali and Al Taweelah, an alumina refinery in Al Taweelah and a bauxite mine and associated export facilities in the Republic of Guinea.

EGA’s aluminium is the second largest made-in-the UAE export after oil and gas. In 2021, EGA sold 2.54 million tonnes of cast metal. EGA is the only UAE producer and makes the UAE the fifth largest aluminium producing nation in the world.

EGA has more than 400 customers in over 50 countries. In 2021, value-added products accounted for 84 per cent of EGA’s cast metal sales.

EGA’s aluminium is primarily used in the construction, automotive, packaging, aerospace and electronics industries.

Around 10 per cent of EGA’s aluminium production is sold in the UAE to around 26 downstream aluminium companies that make products with EGA’s aluminium. The growing broader aluminium sector in the UAE supports 60,950 jobs. EGA itself employs over 7,000 of these people including almost 1,200 UAE Nationals.

EGA has focused on technology development for over 25 years. EGA has used its own technology for every smelter expansion since the 1990s and has retrofitted all its older production lines. In 2016 EGA became the first UAE industrial company to licence its core industrial process technology internationally.

As a corporate citizen of the UAE, EGA aspires in all its operations to be measured amongst the world’s leading metals and mining companies in meeting its environmental and social responsibilities. In 2017, EGA became the first Middle East headquartered company to join the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, a global programme to foster greater sustainability and transparency in the aluminium industry. In 2019, EGA’s Al Taweelah site became the first in the Middle East to receive certification from ASI for its sustainability practices and performance. EGA’s Jebel Ali site was certified in 2021. ASI certification is the aluminium industry’s internationally recognised standard for environmental and social performance and governance.

In 2021, EGA began production of CelestiAL solar aluminium, produced with solar power from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park on the outskirts of Dubai. EGA is the first company in the world to make aluminium commercially using the power of the sun.

EGA was formed in 2014 through the merger of Dubai Aluminium and Emirates Aluminium.

EGA’s Jebel Ali aluminium smelter began production as DUBAL in 1979. At almost five square kilometres, this site is five times bigger than Dubai Mall.

EMAL started production in 2009 and its Al Taweelah aluminium smelter was the largest single-site aluminium smelter in the world when completed. EGA’s Al Taweelah site is five times bigger than Al Maryah Island at six square kilometres.

EGA has its own power stations at both sites, producing electricity to meet its needs. EGA’s electricity generation capacity is 6,474 megawatts, making EGA the third largest electricity generator in the UAE after the Dubai and Abu Dhabi utilities. EGA also produces water through desalination units at its power plants.

EGA began production at Al Taweelah alumina refinery in April 2019. EGA’s alumina refinery is the first in the UAE and only the second in the Middle East. The project reduces the UAE’s dependence on imported alumina and supplies over 40 per cent of EGA’s needs.

Bauxite exports from Guinea Alumina Corporation, EGA’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Guinea, began in August 2019. The GAC project was one of the largest greenfield investments in Guinea in over 40 years.

For more information on EGA please visit www.ega.ae.