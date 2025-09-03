Cairo: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has partnered with Kenzi Wealth, a distinguished Danish digital wealth management company, to introduce an intelligent, risk-based portfolio advisory service. This innovative solution delivers highly personalized, risk-optimized investment services, empowering clients to grow and safeguard their investments amid the complexities of today’s dynamic global markets.

Seamlessly integrated into the EFG Hermes ONE app, the innovative ‘One Advisor’ feature, powered by Kenzi, is designed for self-directed investors who want greater confidence and control over their portfolios. The service helps investors analyze their portfolios before investing, optimize for better diversification, re-balance after investing, and navigate uncertainty during market shifts — all supported by sophisticated, institutional-grade risk modeling and analytics previously accessible only to elite investors and private banks.

Portfolios are actively monitored and intelligently managed, with clients receiving timely, actionable insights to ensure their investments remain aligned with their specified risk appetite, even amid changing Global market conditions. A streamlined digital onboarding process further enhances the experience, enabling clients to seamlessly begin investing journey with convenience and ease.

Ahmed Waly, Global Head of Brokerage at EFG Hermes, commented, “We are delighted to introduce a transformative solution that seamlessly integrates intelligent investing with true client empowerment as we launch a sophisticated, risk-based portfolio advisory platform designed to elevate the standards of portfolio management. Our mission is to empower investors with clarity and confidence, not replace their decision-making. One Advisor is a personalized advisory service built on institutional-grade risk modeling, designed to guide clients through the complexities of global markets. Instead of merely telling investors what to buy or sell, we equip them with the insight to invest smarter, rebalance when necessary, and stay resilient in volatile conditions. Gone are the days of uncertainty in decision-making. Our automated, risk-based advisory service handles the complexities of investing, allowing clients to focus on their lives while their portfolios are expertly monitored.”

This offering is especially relevant today for potential investors who have been hesitant to enter the market. One Advisor lowers the barrier to entry by simplifying decision-making and providing structured support rooted in risk-based financial logic. This model, once reserved for ultra-wealthy families or institutions due to its cost and complexity, is now democratized through the EFG Hermes ONE platform, giving investors access to the same level of portfolio intelligence that was previously limited to private banks and elite advisory firms.

Mohamed El-Masri, Founder and CEO of Kenzi Wealth, added, “Partnering with EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the MENA region, marks a pivotal step in democratizing access to innovative investment solutions. Together, we aim to break down barriers for new clients entering the space, offering tools that simplify the process while maintaining the sophistication of institutional-grade portfolio management. At Kenzi, we don’t just suggest; we listen, think, plan, and act based on each investor’s unique story. This personalized approach is what sets us apart – we provide the sophistication and structure of an institutional portfolio manager while ensuring it remains simple for clients and that they retain full control over their decisions. Through our collaboration with EFG Hermes, we are bringing to life a model that seamlessly blends automation with accountability and intelligence, complemented by human intent. Our mission is clear: to empower every investor with the clarity, confidence, and tools they need to navigate the financial markets and achieve their goals. Together, we are redefining personalized investing.”

The One Advisor service is currently exclusive to the Global Markets edition of EFG Hermes ONE. Existing clients can activate the feature directly through the app with just a few clicks, unlocking a world of personalized portfolio advisory. For new clients, accessing this innovative tool is equally effortless, simply by opening a global market account with EFG Hermes through a seamless, fully digital onboarding process designed for speed and simplicity.

This launch marks a significant step forward in making professional-grade portfolio advisory services accessible, intuitive, and responsive. It is a new era of portfolio advisory — one where investors can plan smarter, invest more effectively, and navigate global markets with greater confidence.

About EFG Holding:

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) stands as a cornerstone of the financial sector in the MENA region, with a 40+ year legacy of excellence across seven countries and two continents. Built on a foundation of innovation and trust, the company operates through three core verticals: the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and the Commercial Bank (Bank NXT). Together, these divisions deliver a comprehensive suite of groundbreaking financial products and services, meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs of individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

