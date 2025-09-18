Dubai: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is building on the momentum of its most recent flagship gathering, the 11th Annual London Investor Conference, which was held at Emirates Stadium from September 8–11 under the theme “Investing Right in MENA.” The conference convened global investors, leading listed companies, and policymakers to unlock opportunities across the region’s most dynamic sectors, including financial services, real estate, consumer goods, telecommunications, technology, energy, and materials. This year’s edition featured 131 presenting companies and welcomed 710 guests from around the world, including 285 investors representing 146 leading investment institutions, underscoring the event’s scale, impact, and standing as the premier gateway to MENA markets.

On the heels of this success, EFG Hermes announced that it was voted No. 1 by buy-side investors in the Corporate Access Conference for Emerging EMEA in Extel’s 2025 Research survey, reinforcing the value of being consistently recognized by the investor and presenter community for whom our conferences are specifically tailored. The ranking celebrates the EFG Hermes One-on-One Conference as the top investor conference in the region, placing the firm ahead of global peers and reaffirming its position as the premier conduit between international capital and MENA opportunities. The firm’s London conference ranked No. 3 in the Conferences Corporate View category by votes, making EFG Hermes the only investment bank with two events in the top three in two different categories.

“This recognition underscores our commitment to building the most effective bridge between global investors and high-potential companies across the MENA region,” said Mohmed Ebeid, Co-CEO, EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company. “We are immensely proud of this recognition, which is a testament to our clients’ enduring confidence in EFG Hermes and what we can achieve together. Our very first corporate access conference in 2001 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, was founded to connect global investors with listed companies in MENA, and attendance has grown phenomenally year after year. Today, we are hosting the largest conference dedicated to MENA investment opportunities, providing unparalleled access to corporations throughout the region and global investors. Next year, our One-on-One Conference celebrates its 20th edition in Dubai, an exciting milestone that reflects the scale, impact, and ambition of our platform.”

EFG Hermes proudly hosts the region’s two flagship investor gatherings: the One-on-One Conference and the London MENA Conference. Since their inception, both have become essential fixtures in the regional economic landscape and vital catalysts for attracting foreign investment across MENA. The conferences are widely regarded as the most anticipated annual platforms for policymakers, key equity investors, senior executives, and industry leaders to meet in a uniquely engaging one-on-one format, enabling decision-makers to explore a wide range of new ideas and strategies in light of the region’s emerging realities, with all the diverse challenges and opportunities they present.

EFG Hermes continues to expand its year-round corporate access services, leveraging the depth of its research, investment banking, and brokerage franchises to provide global investors with unparalleled connectivity to MENA’s growth stories. The firm’s top ranking in Extel’s 2025 study is a testament to the consistent quality, scale, and impact of its platforms, which translate strategic dialogue into real investment flows that support capital formation and sustainable development across the region.

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40-year legacy of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) — the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

