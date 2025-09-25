Cairo, EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced today that it successfully concluded advisory on the EGP 224 million securitized bond issuance for Premium International for Credit Services (Premium). This marks the tenth issuance since Premium’s inception and the fourth under the seventh securitization program.

The bond is backed by a receivables portfolio assigned to EFG Hermes for Securitization as the issuance’s special purpose vehicle (SPV). With a 36-month tenor, the issuance is comprised of two tranches, structured as follows:

Tranche A – Valued at EGP 69.4 million, with a 12-month tenor, fixed interest rate, and a credit rating of P1

Tranche B – Valued at EGP 154.6 million, with a 36-month tenor, fixed interest rate, and a credit rating of A-

Maie Hamdy, Managing Director – Debt Capital Markets at EFG Hermes, commented, “Our collaboration with Premium has long been defined by a shared commitment to creating financing strategies that are both innovative and precisely aligned with their evolving needs. Premium’s tenth issuance underscores not only their resilience but also their ongoing drive to deliver sustainable value to stakeholders. We are proud to contribute to this journey by helping them tap into a broad spectrum of funding channels. Through designing bespoke debt capital solutions, we continue to open pathways for businesses to secure diversified financing and pursue growth, even in complex market conditions.”

EFG Hermes acted as sole financial advisor, sole transaction manager, book-runner, underwriter, and arranger on the transaction. Arab African International Bank (AAIB) acted as underwriter and custodian. Industrial Development Bank was the subscriber, while Dreny & Partners acted as legal advisors, and KPMG served as the auditor.

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40-year legacy of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria