Cairo: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced today that it has successfully concluded advisory on the EGP 3.821 billion securitized bond issuance for EFG Corp-Solutions, marking the fourth securitization issuance for EFG Corp-Solutions and the fifth standalone issuance for the special purpose vehicle (SPV) EFG Hermes for Securitization.

The bond is backed by a receivables portfolio assigned to EFG Hermes for Securitization. The issuance has a tenor of 56 months and is structured into three tranches as follows:

Tranche A: EGP 783.3 million, 13-month bond, rated AA+, with a variable interest rate

Tranche B: EGP 2.0 billion, 36-month bond, rated AA, with a variable interest rate

Tranche C: EGP 1.0 billion, 56-month bond, rated A-, with a variable interest rate

Talal El Ayat, CEO of EFG Corp-Solutions, added: “This milestone underscores EFG Corp-Solutions’ strong market position and continued success in leveraging securitization as an effective financing tool to fuel growth. It reflects the sound fundamentals of our receivables portfolio, our disciplined risk management approach, and our strategic vision to expand access to alternative financing solutions for our clients.”

Commenting on the transaction, Maged El Ayouti, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, said: “This issuance reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting EFG Corp-Solutions in diversifying its funding base and driving the continued growth of its securitization program. The strength of this transaction underscores investor confidence in the company’s robust asset portfolio and EFG Hermes’ leadership in structuring innovative debt solutions that enhance liquidity in the market.”

EFG Hermes acted as the sole financial advisor, sole transaction manager, book-runner, underwriter, and arranger of the transaction. Commercial International Bank (CIB), Arab African International Bank (AAIB), and National Bank of Egypt (NBE) acted as underwriters, with CIB also serving as custodian, and AAIB as the subscription bank. Matouk Bassiouny & Hennawy acted as legal advisors, and KPMG served as the auditor.

About EFG Holding:

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a legacy of more than 40 years of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

