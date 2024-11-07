Cairo: EFG Foundation for Social Development (EFG Foundation), a non-profit, non-governmental organization dedicated to sustainable, high-impact development initiatives, is proud to announce the opening of the “Future Pioneers School”, located in Nagaa El-Berkah, Luxor. The project was implemented in collaboration with the Luxor Governorate and the Ministry of Education and under the supervision of the General Authority for Educational Buildings.

Among the attendees of the collaborating governmental parties present at the opening ceremony were H.E. Eng. Abdel Mottaleb Emara, Governor of Luxor; Dr. Hesham Abu Zeid, Deputy Governor of Luxor; Major General Eng. Yousry Abdullah Eldeeb, Assistant Minister of Education, and Head of the General Authority for Educational Buildings; Dr. Safwat Al-Jarrah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education in Luxor; Mr. Mohamed Hussein Baghdadi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Solidarity in Luxor; Eng. Ruqayya Hammad, Head of the National Authority for Drinking Water and Sanitation in Luxor; Engineers from the Drinking Water and Sanitation Company in Luxor; and the Local Popular Council of Qurna and Qamula.

Future Pioneers School is only the second school within the Nagaa El-Berkah community that offers a preparatory level of education. The initiative is set to tackle the issue of congestion in classrooms in the other school, which currently accommodate over 60 students each.

This initiative aligns with the Foundation’s mission to support communities facing high poverty rates and reflects Egypt's ongoing efforts to improve educational infrastructure. It is in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal Four, which calls for inclusive and equitable quality education.

Mona Zulficar, Chairperson of EFG Holding and the EFG Foundation said, “The opening of the Future Pioneers School in Nagaa El-Berkah will directly benefit over 1,000 primary school students from one of the neediest areas in Luxor, where poverty levels exceed 60%. This project is more than just an educational institution—it’s a lifeline for a community striving for better opportunities. By providing a modern facility, we aim to inspire a generation of students who will pioneer progress not only in their families but also in their broader community.”

The school spans one acre and includes 22 classrooms, serving students from kindergarten to preparatory levels. It features modern facilities, including two playgrounds, a dedicated kindergarten area, a five-a-side sports field, and a main courtyard.

Hanaa Helmy, Group Chief Sustainability Officer of EFG Holding and CEO of the EFG Foundation, commented, “The Future Pioneers School represents a new chapter in our long-standing commitment to Upper Egypt. The combination of quality education and community empowerment is the cornerstone of our work. This school, alongside our ongoing projects like the Young Scholars Academy in Nagaa El-Fawal, which supports children with special needs through Montessori methods, demonstrates our holistic approach to sustainable development. Our efforts in Luxor underscore our belief that true development is not just about physical infrastructure but about building resilient, self-sustaining communities. The Future Pioneers School is a beacon of what’s possible when education, sustainability, and community upliftment come together.”

The Foundation’s Young Scholars Academy has successfully graduated approximately 500 students to date. Over 500 young men and women in Luxor have benefited from these trainings, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to pursue rewarding careers in the field of education. Notably, 50 of the graduates are now dedicated teachers at the Young Scholars Academy, contributing to the school's continued success.

The Foundation previously installed 23 solar energy stations in various schools across Luxor, helping create clean and energy-efficient environments. The solar initiative not only reduces carbon emissions by 250 tons annually but also provides the community with a renewable energy solution. It also creates job opportunities for local youth who have been trained in solar panel installation and maintenance.

Since 2017, the EFG Foundation has been a key player in Luxor's development, with projects ranging from rebuilding homes to upgrading essential infrastructure, significantly improving the quality of life for local communities. Through Egypt’s “Hayah Karima” initiative, the Foundation has rebuilt 160 housing units and upgraded vital infrastructure, including water and sewage networks, ensuring better living conditions for residents.

About the EFG Foundation

As part of its social responsibility towards the communities in which it operates, EFG Holding established the EFG Foundation in 2006, a non-profit, non-governmental organization.

The Foundation aims to help people and institutions overcome our society's financial, educational, and health-related challenges by supporting innovative and sustainable programs that increase opportunities for those most in need to make a positive change in our local communities. The EFG Foundation mainly focuses on integrated development programs in Egypt by helping combat widespread diseases and supporting holistic development initiatives in the housing, water, sanitation, and income generation areas.

Since its launch, the Foundation has played a significant role in the development of society by working with reputable institutions and NGOs on several projects, including but not limited to Hepatitis C Awareness and Combat, Hepatitis B Vaccination campaign for college students, Microfinance, Poverty Alleviation of Ezbet Yacoub in Beni Sweif and recently in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Initiative for the Support of the Egyptian People in Al Makhzan Village in Qena; Support Health Education programs in Assiut University; Support Children with Cerebral Palsy; and Support Education initiatives in collaboration with KidZania.

The EFG Foundation is also committed to youth empowerment through sustainability programs that leverage our financial expertise and capitalize on our human talent to create sustainable value for our stakeholders and communities. Contributions include programs in education, the environment, youth mentorship, and employment.

Learn more about us at www.efgfoundation.org.eg

