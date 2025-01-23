The program leverages advanced digital tools and strategic educational frameworks to provide 1 million youth aged 15 to 35 across Africa and the Middle East critical skills training in artificial intelligence, coding, data analysis, digital marketing, and modern pedagogies.

Global education consultancy EDT&Partners and Egyptian skills development startup Eyouth announced a groundbreaking partnership aimed at equipping one million young people across Africa and the Middle East with essential digital skills. The collaboration, backed by a $6 million investment, will focus on training individuals aged 15 to 35 in key areas such as artificial intelligence, programming, data analysis, digital marketing, and modern pedagogy, leveraging advanced digital tools and strategic educational frameworks.

The initiative, unveiled at Bett 2025, the world’s leading education technology event, underscores the transformative power of technology and collaboration in shaping the future of education and employment. The program will utilize Eyouth’s established platform and expertise in skills development across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), combined with EDT&Partners’ innovative educational technologies and frameworks. Set to launch in February 2025, the program will also provide financial support to qualified educators in the region.

The Challenge and Its Significance

The global digital skills gap is estimated at $2.5 trillion, with the MENA region facing particularly acute challenges. Only 1.7% of the workforce in the region is classified as "digital talent," while the world will need an additional 44 million teachers by 2030, including 4.3 million in North Africa and West Asia alone.

A $6 Million Joint Investment

Eyouth and EDT&Partners have committed $6 million to this ambitious program, which combines Eyouth’s effective skills development platform with EDT’s cutting-edge AI-driven educational technologies. The initiative aims to bridge the digital divide in the MENA region, with a particular focus on empowering educators.

Pablo Langa, Founder and Managing Partner of EDT&Partners, stated, "Education has a multiplier effect on our societies and economies. The digital skills gap and the importance of AI for educators are critical components in enhancing the competitiveness of the MENA region. We are proud and excited to partner with Eyouth on this large-scale, transformative initiative."

Mostafa Abdel Latif, Co-Founder and CEO of Eyouth, added, "To date, we have developed the skills of over three million young people. Through this partnership, we aim to accelerate and empower an additional one million youth to unlock their potential and drive innovation across Africa and the Middle East."

Program Accessibility and Reach

Participants will gain access to the program through an advanced learning platform offering interactive and comprehensive training, supported by tailored content and AI technologies from EDT and its partners, including Amazon Web Services. The program will also be rolled out in vocational and higher education institutions, such as the NextEra Coalition in Cairo, and will be available in both English and Arabic.

Hussein Ayoub, Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa at EDT&Partners, emphasized, "We are connecting Eyouth’s leading skills development platform in the MENA region with EDT&Partners’ global innovation and scalable educational solutions to deliver one of the most pioneering training initiatives in the world."

How to Join the Program

The program will officially launch in February 2025. Young individuals, schools, and universities can register through the Eyouth platform and EDT’s website.