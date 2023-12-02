Muscat - Energy Development Oman (EDO) and its subsidiaries, Petroleum Development Oman and Hydrogen Oman - Hydrom - are participating at COP28, showcasing Oman's potential in renewable energies and green hydrogen. The world-renowned conference will run until December 12th and serve as a global platform for Oman to underscore its commitment to a sustainable future through a robust strategy that bolsters economic opportunity and industry-adjacent development for the Sultanate.

“Oman's commitment to a sustainable future is reflected in Vision 2040 and our comprehensive strategies for a clean energy transition by 2050,” said Eng. Mazin Al Lamki, CEO of EDO. “COP28 provides an important opportunity for us to highlight the Sultanate’s unique geographical advantages, and abundant natural resources, that make Oman an ideal destination for sustainable energy projects,” he continued.

Oman's participation in COP28 aligns with its ambitious sustainability agenda and long-term strategies for achieving a clean energy future by 2050. With a focus on renewable energies and industry adjacent development, Oman aims to become one of the world’s leading producers of green hydrogen, targeting production of one million tons annually by 2030. Mazin Al Lamki CEO of EDO will be speaking at panel discussion addressing energy perspectives from around the world.

Oman's participation in COP28 promises to be a significant milestone in the Sultanate's journey towards a clean energy future. EDO and its subsidiaries are looking forward to sharing valuable insights, fostering collaboration, and building partnerships that will find sustainable solutions for a decarbonised future and create a resilient global energy ecosystem.

About EDO

Energy Development Oman (EDO) was established in December 2020 by Royal Decree (2020/128) to pursue new growth opportunities and realise efficiencies in Oman’s energy sector. The company is committed to becoming a world-class partner for growth while driving a sustainable energy future and focused on developing the country’s energy and alternative energy sectors in line with Oman Vision 2040. The company holds a 60% ownership stake in Block 6 Oil Concession in Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), 100% ownership of Block 6 Non-Associated Gas Concession, and a 100% stake in Hydrogen Oman LLC.

