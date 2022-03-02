Dubai, UAE: EDGE Group entity, BEACON RED, an advanced defence solutions provider that tackles complex national security threats, today announced a strategic agreement with NW3C to introduce and facilitate law enforcement training courses in the UAE, as well as provide guidance and logistical support as needed. NW3C, an international non-profit organisation, provides training, curriculum development and support services to criminal justice and investigative agencies.

Under the terms of the agreement, BEACON RED will support and facilitate training, curriculum development and other NW3C services. Additionally, BEACON RED will provide expertise within the UAE to support joint development training opportunities within the UAE law enforcement sector, as well as other cyber investigative agencies at the federal and Emirate levels. .

Mauricio De Almeida, CEO of BEACON RED, and Chuck Cohen, Vice President of NW3C, made the announcement together at ISS Middle East. Accompanying the announcement, the two organisations performed a signing ceremony to mark the occasion.

Speaking at the signing, De Almeida said: “BEACON RED is honored to partner with NW3C, enabling us to bring world class cyber investigative, forensics, and other training to our law enforcement partners across the region. This furthers our goal to form strategic alliances that bolster this vision. As a leading national security training provider, we are committed to adding value for our current and future clients through groundbreaking curriculum and look forward to this partnership’s capacity to fortify the region’s cyber-crime investigative workforce.”

Glen Gainer, NW3C President and CEO, commented on the occasion: “Criminals and crimes do not stop at geographic or geopolitical boundaries, which is why it is more important than ever for criminal investigators worldwide to have access to innovative training, resources, and additional means to collaborate and communicate. NW3C is proud to be working with BEACON RED to provide consistent, quality criminal investigative and digital forensic training to the UAE, GCC and Middle East.”

With scope to develop and instruct within innumerable national security and intelligence disciplines, BEACON RED provides advanced solutions to national security threats through transformative people, processes and technology.

BEACON RED is part of the Electronic Warfare & Intelligence cluster of EDGE, an advanced technology group that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

About EDGE

EDGE is an advanced technology group established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond. Enabling a secure future, it is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and services to market with greater speed and efficiency.

Consolidating over 25 entities and employing more than 13,000 brilliant minds, it offers expertise across five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Cyber Defence, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence and Mission Support.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, EDGE is a catalyst for change – set to revolutionise the industry and change its fundamentals.



About BEACON RED

BEACON RED is a defence solutions provider that focuses on tackling complex national security threats and is a subsidiary of the EDGE Group. We innovate and disrupt conventional ways of thinking, helping national security leaders develop the people, processes, and technologies that ensure preparedness for future challenges.

For more information, visit beaconred.ae

About NW3C

For more than 40 years, NW3C has trained law enforcement, the enterprise, and regulatory agencies in the prevention, investigation, and prosecution of cyber, economic, and high-tech crimes. NW3C offers training, support materials, and professional certifications through on-site training, live online training, webinars, technical assistance, and investigative resources to enhance the skillset and advance the investigations of government agencies and the private sector. In 2021, NW3C provided training to nearly 70,000 students and served over 113,000 members in 54 countries.

For more information, visit NW3C.org.