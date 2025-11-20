Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group entity EPI, the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE’s aerospace, energy, and defence industries, has extended its contract with Strata, wholly owned by the Mubadala Investment Company and a leader in advanced manufacturing in the country, to produce complex titanium parts for Strata’s Airbus A330 programme. The contract was signed by Michael Deshaies, CEO of EPI, and Sara Al Memari, Acting CEO of Strata, at the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025, currently underway from 17 to 21 November at Dubai World Central.

The extended agreement covers all activities related to the manufacturing and treatment of complex titanium spare parts that will support Strata’s Aileron Single Source Assembly Line for the Airbus A330 until the end of 2030. EPI and Strata continue to strengthen both the UAE and the global aerospace sector through value exchange and the fortification of local manufacturing capabilities under the ‘Make It in the Emirates’ initiative.

Commenting on the signing, Michael Deshaies, CEO of EPI, said: “The extension of our long-standing partnership with Strata underscores the trust placed in EPI to deliver precision-engineered titanium parts that meet the highest global aerospace standards. Together, we are reinforcing the UAE’s position as a reliable contributor to the international aerospace supply chain, while advancing sovereign manufacturing capabilities that support EDGE’s and the nation’s overall long-term vision.”

Sara Al Memari, Acting CEO of Strata, said: “This contract extension with EPI reflects the depth of our longstanding partnership, and the UAE’s unwavering commitment to advancing its aerospace manufacturing capabilities. At Strata, we take great pride in contributing world-class components showcasing the innovation, expertise, and excellence that define our nation’s industrial ambitions. Together with EPI, we are proudly elevating the UAE’s aerospace footprint on the global stage and demonstrating the true potential of Emirati talent and industry leadership.”

The contract extension reinforces the strong collaboration between EPI and Strata. Their long-term partnership has resulted in successful joint projects supporting leading aircraft programmes of key global OEMs.

