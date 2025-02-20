Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE entity TRUST, a leading provider of advanced equipment, technologies, and services for national security and defence forces, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Diehl Defence, a partner of the German Bundeswehr and a global technology leader in the development and production of groundbased air defence solutions, guided missiles and ammunition for land, air, and naval forces.

Under the MoU, TRUST and Diehl Defence will explore opportunities for collaboration in the UAE, leveraging their respective expertise to support the advancement of defence and security capabilities.

The MoU was signed at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2025, by Omar Al Zaabi, President of Trading and Mission Support - EDGE, and Dr. Harald Buschek, Chief Programme Officer of Diehl Defence, in the presence of Dr. Jasem Al Zaabi, Vice President of Business Development – EDGE, Dr. Abdulmunem Alshehhi, Chief Operations Officer of TRUST, Katja Decker, Head of Economic Affairs of the German Embassy, and Christoph Schumann, German Defence Attaché.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

About Diehl Defence

As a reliable partner of the German and international armed forces, Diehl Defence is a leading system house for air defence systems. In addition to systems for ground-based air defence, the product portfolio of the company headquartered in Überlingen (Germany) includes guided missiles for all branches of the armed forces, ammunition for army, air force and navy as well as protection systems. In addition, Diehl Defence develops and produces key components such as infrared modules, fuzes and special batteries. Diehl Defence currently employs around 4,500 people generating annual sales of over 1.8 billion euros.

