The Space Roadshow supports the national agenda to foster talent and innovation in the space sector

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE entity FADA, the UAE’s pioneering space company, has concluded a one-week Space Roadshow through six Emirati schools and universities, in partnership with the UAE Space Agency and Space42. The Space Roadshow highlighted national opportunities in the space sector and inspired the UAE’s next generation of innovators.

FADA engaged with students from six institutions: the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) – Abu Dhabi Baniyas Campus, HCT – Fujairah Campus, Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic (ADPoly), Kings’ School Dubai, and the International School of Choueifat – Dubai.

Under the theme “Living in Space,” FADA delivered workshops and interviews on Earth Observation, satellite communications (Satcom) technologies, and life as an astronaut. FADA’s largest workshop, hosted at ADPoly in Abu Dhabi on 7 October, also featured interactive presentations on CubeSat technologies. University students explored career paths in the space sector and participated in networking sessions with FADA’s international experts.

His Excellency Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, said:

“The Space Roadshow, organised in collaboration with our national partners, represents a key step in our efforts to enhance the sustainability of the national space sector over the next fifty years.”

Al Qubaisi added: “This roadshow reflects the UAE Space Agency’s commitment to raising awareness of the importance of space sciences and their vital role in shaping the future among younger generations, in line with the National Space Strategy 2030 and the “We the UAE 2031” vision. We firmly believe that investing in young minds is the cornerstone of sustaining the UAE’s leadership in the space sector. These students are the scientists and engineers of tomorrow who will continue the journey of discovery and innovation, further strengthening the nation’s position as a global hub for technology and knowledge.”

Waleid Al Mesmari, President – Space & Cyber Technologies, EDGE, said: “We at EDGE are proud to empower young scientific minds, providing them with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities to push the boundaries of scientific discovery. The Space Roadshow is a crucial step towards FADA’s vision of cultivating UAE talent and becoming a hub for space innovation.”

Martin Kaufmann, Director, Product Development and PreSales, Space42, said: “As we invest in developing the space ecosystem, engaging young minds is a key contributor to the future of our industry. The Space Roadshow organised by EDGE sparked conversation with the next generation on how space technology can drive progress on Earth, exploring the intersection between satellite communications, geospatial analytics, and artificial intelligence. By fostering these connections alongside hands-on learning, we will continue to equip young talent with the insights and inspiration needed to grow communities and economies, while advancing the UAE’s position as hub for knowledge and innovation.”

FADA, part of EDGE Group’s Space & Cyber Technologies cluster, is a pioneering space company launched to expand the UAE’s high-tech portfolio and enhance sovereign space capabilities. With a focus on advanced Earth Observation technologies, FADA supports critical applications such as environmental monitoring, disaster management, and urban planning, to position the UAE as a global leader in space services.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.