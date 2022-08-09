Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group entity, HORIZON, the Middle East’s largest independent helicopter flight training academy, today announced that it has been awarded the Information Security (ISMS) ISO 27001 and Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS) ISO 22301 certifications from Bureau Veritas, a company specialising in world-class laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services.

The announcement was made during a ceremony held at the HORIZON Academy premises in Al Ain, and attended by HORIZON Executive Management, HORIZON staff, and representatives from Bureau Veritas.

Bureau Veritas Business Developer, Shan Sait, and Senior Sales and Marketing Executive, Zeljka Jovovic, presented the certificates to HORIZON CEO Hareb Thani Al Dhaheri. The two representatives expressed their appreciation of HORIZON’s efforts in securing its data and assuring business continuity.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Dhaheri said: “HORIZON is always committed to protecting customer data and confidentiality. We have implemented an information security management system for the company; at the same time, we are establishing our business continuity management systems. We believe the right information security measures must go hand in hand with business continuity in order to protect against threats in today’s world. We are very proud of our accomplishments here today."

Al Dhaheri expressed that these awards are key additions to HORIZON’s achievements, reflecting the continued high degree of professionalism from the staff. Through these new implemented systems, the Academy will be able to continue operations during any potential crisis incident, as well as return to standard and normal operations within a short period of time. These achievements also certify that HORIZON can deliver service-compliant standards that meet customer requirements, as well as satisfy both external regulatory and internal requirements.

Since its inception in 2003, HORIZON has been the premier training academy in the Middle East region, providing flight training to both commercial and military customers on Bell aircraft, and has successfully completed over 150,000 training hours in upskilling rotary wing pilots. HORIZON is part of the Trading & Mission Support cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group ranked among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.