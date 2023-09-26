Rio de Janeiro, Brazil UAE: A senior leadership delegation from EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, paid an official visit to the Governor of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro. The meeting took place at the impressive Palácio Guanabara, the official headquarters of the State Government of Rio de Janeiro.

The meeting, which reinforces the strategic importance of the Brazilian market to the Group, was part of an ongoing EDGE leadership visit to key local government offices, defence industry partners, and prospective customers. Governor Castro welcomed His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, EDGE Group Chairman; Mansour AlMulla, EDGE Group Managing Director & CEO, and other senior representatives from EDGE including Hamad Al Marar, President Missiles and Weapons; Rodrigo Torres, President and Group CFO; and Omar Al Zaabi, President Trading and Mission Support. The delegation also met with key personnel from the State Government, and local defence players.

Cláudio Castro, Governor of the State of Rio de Janeiro, said: “We are at a time of full economic recovery and this is a favourable time to invest in the state of Rio de Janeiro. We are responsible for 85% of the country's oil extraction, we produce 72% of the country's natural gas, as well as being leaders in clean energy, crude steel and tourism, and we are second in Brazil's economic ranking. I'm honoured to welcome representatives from the EDGE Group and I stress that Rio de Janeiro's doors are open to new partnerships.”

Governor Castro pledged to support EDGE in its efforts to expand its footprint in Brazil and to make available the necessary resources needed to help the group establish potential innovation and manufacturing hubs in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE Group, said: “EDGE is committed to Brazil in the long-term and we thank Governor Castro for welcoming us warmly to Rio de Janeiro. As we expand our interests in the region, we continue to focus on forging valuable relationships in Brazil for the sharing of knowledge and to showcase EDGE’s advanced capabilities to key defence and technology players here. Together with the Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro, we will explore ways in which we can plug into the commercial and industrial ecosystems for greater success in the future.”

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae.

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae