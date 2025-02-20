Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE entity KATIM, a leader in the development of innovative and ultra-secure communications and data protection solutions, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Codan Communications, an Australian leader in High Frequency (HF) communications technology. The agreement was signed at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2025, underway at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until 21 February.

Establishing a strategic collaboration between KATIM and Codan Communications, the agreement focuses on advancing military radio communication solutions. The two parties will work collaboratively to advance the local development, manufacturing, and deployment of highly secure, adaptable, and mission-ready communication solutions tailored for modern defence and security operations.

Didier Pagnoux, CEO, KATIM, stated: "Our collaboration with Codan Communications reflects KATIM’s strategic focus on equipping defence and security forces with the cutting-edge, and resilient communication technologies. By combining our strengths, we are committed to ensuring that operators in complex environments have access to secure, long-range connectivity to help them address the evolving demands of modern warfare and ensure critical national security mission readiness.

Paul Sangster, President, Codan Communications, said: "Codan Communications is dedicated to delivering robust, secure, and field-proven radio solutions for military and security forces globally. Our collaboration with KATIM underscores our shared vision of equipping defence operators with state-of-the-art, adaptable communication systems that ensure improved operational efficiency in the most challenging conditions."

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About Codan

Codan is a technology company that develops robust technology solutions to solve customers’ communications, safety, security and productivity problems in some of the harshest environments around the world.

Codan Tactical Communications is a Codan business unit that delivers innovative communication solutions for defence, law enforcement, unmanned systems, broadcast, and humanitarian operations globally.

With a focus on reliability, mobility, and interoperability, its leading SDR mesh and HF radios ensure seamless connectivity and operational effectiveness in diverse and challenging environments.

