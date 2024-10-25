Abu Dhabi, UAE: MALATH, an EDGE Group entity focused on facilitating trade with Turkish companies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ERA RF Technologies, Türkiye’s leading provider of advanced communication solutions. Signed by Mr. Ali Demirhan, CEO of MALATH and Mr. Adnan Kaya, CEO of ERA RF Technologies, at SAHA Expo 2024, the MoU outlines MALATH’s commitment to facilitating the acquisition of advanced satellite communication terminals and ground modems. The systems are designed to enhance operational capabilities in satellite communications, secure data transmission, and real-time connectivity across mission-critical sectors.

Taking place from 22-26 October, SAHA Expo 2024 in Istanbul provides an ideal platform for EDGE to strengthen its collaboration with Turkish partners, reinforcing the robust and growing ties between Türkiye and the UAE. The event also serves as a catalyst for fostering further collaboration in high-tech sectors, enabling both nations to exchange expertise, explore new partnerships, and showcase their advancements in defence technologies.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae.

About ERA RF Technologies

Founded in Teknopark Istanbul in 2016, ERA RF Technologies specializes in providing innovative and state-of-the-art solutions in the field of RF communication.

With over a decade of field experience, ERA RF Technologies is a leader in communication technologies, offering a proven track record of delivering reliable and secure communication systems for critical applications. Our products are deployed across a wide range of platforms globally, accumulating unparalleled operational hours. From supporting missions in the deserts of Africa to assisting operations in the Siberian permafrost, our line-of-sight and beyond-line-of-sight RF communication systems ensure seamless connectivity.

For more information, visit erarf.com

