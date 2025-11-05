Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE entity CARACAL, a regional leader in the design and production of high-performance firearms, will be showcasing their latest line of high-performance commercial and hunting firearms at the Middle East Hunting Exhibition, being held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, from 6 to 10 November.

During the annual event, CARACAL will exhibit their full line of precision commercial firearms, in addition to small-calibre ammunition from EDGE entity CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION, the UAE’s sole ammunition producer. CARACAL will also display a range of high-end hunting rifles from Liwa Arms and Merkel, CARACAL’s German producer of luxury hunting rifles.

Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of CARACAL, said: “Our second participation at The Middle East Hunting Expo offers us another opportunity to enhance our ties to the region’s sports shooting and hunting communities. This year, we will showcase the latest, most advanced hunting and sporting firearms on the market. In addition to our line of UAE-designed and produced firearms, we will display a collection of hunting rifles tailored for pin-point precision and adaptable ergonomics.”

In the 9 mm category, CARACAL will showcase the CARACAL EF, CARACAL F GEN II, and CARACAL 2011 pistols, and the CMP9 submachine gun. High-performance rifles on show, in various calibres, will include the CAR 816 assault rifle, and the CSR 308, CSR 338, and CSA 338 sniper rifles.

Hunting rifles on display will include the Helix Speedster, Anschütz hunting rifles, and Liwa Arms’ Chayeh Z20 and Chayeh Z22 ‘Saktoon’.

Attendees of the Middle East Hunting Expo can visit CARACAL and CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION at stand A01.

About CARACAL

Established in 2007, CARACAL is a regional leader in high-performance small arms. The company designs, manufactures, tests, and maintains small mission-proven firearms, including combat pistols, modern submachine guns, tactical assault rifles, and precision sniper rifles for law enforcement, security, and military forces.

CARACAL’s production legacy of 15+ years is reflected in the quality, performance, and dependability of its growing range of weapons, incorporating the latest technological advances, developed to address the evolving challenges of modern warfare as well as the diverse mission requirements of customers in the UAE and abroad.

CARACAL is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups.

For more information, please visit caracal.ae

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com