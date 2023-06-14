Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group PJSC (‘EDGE’ or ‘the Group’), the UAE’s globally recognised advanced technology group for defence and beyond, has been awarded the prestigious Make it in the Emirates ‘Excellence in Innovation’ Award within the ‘Industry Enablers’ category, for its strong commitment to innovation, investment in Research & Development, and for implementing advanced technologies that drive growth and competitiveness in the advanced technology and defence industry.

The Make it in the Emirates Awards are the United Arab Emirates’ national awards programme which recognise excellence and innovation in the industrial sector, across 10 categories, and under 4 main pillars – Factory of the Future, In-Country Value Contribution, Industry Enablers, and Leadership and Talent.

The award was presented by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry & Advanced Technology, COP28 President-Designate, and His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, to Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director & CEO, EDGE, at the Make it in the Emirates Forum, held on 31 May 2023 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center.

Commenting on the award, Mansour AlMulla, EDGE’s Managing Director & CEO, said: “The ‘Excellence in Innovation’ Award, as part of the Make it in the Emirates Awards, is a clear recognition of our unwavering commitment and dedication to driving transformative change with advanced technologies to shape the future of our industry. This award reaffirms our position as an industry leader and Industry 4.0 Champion, that strives to set new standards and benchmarks to drive sustainable growth for the UAE’s industrial landscape. As we move forward, we will remain steadfast in our pursuit of innovation and will continue to develop smart, cost-effective solutions to stay ahead of the curve and establish the UAE as a global hub for future industries, in line with the objectives of ‘Operation 300 Bn’ and the UAE’s Industrial Strategy.”

EDGE is the first company operating in its field to have been presented with the ‘Excellence in Innovation’ Award, and its success in building sovereign capabilities, investing in R&D, and fostering a culture of innovation has been duly recognised.

EDGE has embarked on a three-pillar strategy that ties together innovation and operational excellence, Industry 4.0, and talent development through its Learning & Innovation Factory. The Group strives to be a global player in three core domains: autonomous capabilities, smart weapons, and electronic warfare; and is expanding its range of capabilities in building a defence industrial base, adopting Industry 4.0 technologies to create efficient manufacturing processes across its operations.

EDGE also collaborates closely with a range of industry partners, including the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in Q4 2022, which has seen both parties jointly launch a series of initiatives to activate the ‘Industry 4.0 Enablement Centre’, within the Ministry's initiatives to accelerate digital transformation.