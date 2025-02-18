Abu Dhabi, UAE– EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and GM Defense announced an agreement to assess projects focusing on light tactical vehicles for customers in the Middle East, Africa, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Under terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), GM Defense, a General Motors subsidiary, would work with NIMR Automotive, an arm of EDGE, on potential opportunities. The MoU signing, which was also attended by U.S. Ambassador to United Arab Emirates Martina A. Strong and Abri du Plessis, NIMR CEO, occurred at the International Defense Exhibition & Conference 2025, taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Khaled Al Zaabi, President – Platforms & Systems, EDGE Group said: “This collaboration reflects a shared vision to unlock new possibilities in defence solutions. By uniting EDGE’s regional insight, operational excellence, and established infrastructure with GM Defense’s technical expertise and industry leadership, we aim to create a powerful synergy that will drive innovative projects and elevate operational capabilities across key markets.”

“This strategic agreement marks a significant step towards localising GM Defense’s advanced capabilities and expanding GM’s transformational technologies and investments into new global defence markets,” said GM Defense President Steve duMont. “Together, we are poised to deliver advanced mobility solutions that offer exceptional performance, reliability and quality; enabling our customers to safely accomplish their mission.”

IDEX Attendees can see GM Defense’s Infantry Utility Vehicle in EDGE’s outdoor stand CP-270. Additional technologies from EDGE and its portfolio of companies are located at EDGE stand C20 in Hall 5, while additional GM Defense technologies can be seen in booth 03-AO9, Hall 3.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae.

About GM Defense LLC

GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, and autonomy and connectivity solutions to global defense, security and government markets. The exceptional reliability of GM Defense’s technologies results from decades of proven performance and billions of dollars spent in independent research and development by its parent, General Motors, a world leader in global design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit gmdefensellc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

