Abu Dhabi, UAE / Brasilia, Brazil – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and the Brazilian Navy, have signed a strategic partnership and cooperation agreement for the development of state-of-the-art long-range anti-ship missiles. The agreement was signed in the presence of Her Excellency Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, His Excellency Saleh Ahmad Alsuwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, and several dignitaries from the Brazilian Navy led by Fleet Admiral José Augusto Vieira da Cunha de Menezes, at an event celebrating the Brazilian Navy Commemoration Day in Brasilia.

The agreement will see EDGE become a strategic partner of the Brazilian Navy by co-investing in long-range anti-ship missile development, as well as providing advanced solutions, such as anti-jamming technology, which is developed by EDGE in the UAE. The Brazilian Navy will also utilise its fleet to support a full testing programme of the new missiles. The partnership underscores the two sides’ mutual ambition to be at the forefront of innovation and opens doors to export opportunities to key global markets.

Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said: "Following the initial signing of our partnership agreement at LAAD 2023, we are tremendously pleased to have now reached this significant milestone with the Brazilian Navy. As we embark on this innovation journey towards developing sovereign capabilities, this important partnership will reinforce EDGE’s commitment to developing advanced defence technologies through strategic cooperation, and we look forward to leveraging the Brazilian Navy’s unparalleled expertise in this field, and in the region. By combining our collective investment and knowledge, we aim to create superior world-class long-range anti-ship missiles that will add unique capabilities to EDGE’s portfolio of products."

Fleet Admiral José Augusto Vieira da Cunha de Menezes, Brazilian Navy, said: "In recent years, the Brazilian Navy has made significant advancements in the development of the national surface anti-ship missile program (MANSUP), carrying out launches and overcoming technological challenges with the support of the National Industry. Today, we have reached another milestone as we combine the Brazilian Navy’s expertise with EDGE’s technology, to collectively focus on research, development, and innovation which will enhance the program and the Force’s operational capabilities.”

Since 2019, EDGE has become a major player in the global advanced technology and defence sectors. EDGE prides itself on working closely with global partners to support defence capability development by transferring knowledge, skills and technology, including in Latin America where it has recently announced the opening of a regional office located in Brasilia.

