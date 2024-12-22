Saudi Arabia, Riyadh – ‏EdfaPay is pleased to announce the obtaining of a technical license as a Mobile Point-of-Sale (Soft-POS) technology provider from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). This milestone aligns with EdfaPay’s continuous efforts to enhance digital innovation in the payments sector and provide advanced and secure technological solutions that meet the needs of businesses, enterprises, and freelancers in Saudi Arabia.

‏The Soft-POS technology, which operates using the TMS II system, enables smart devices to transform into efficient point-of-sale terminals. This supports digital transformation and expands the scope of cashless payments with ease and security.

‏Eng. Ghurmallah Abdulaziz Al-Ghamdi, CEO and Co-Founder of EdfaPay, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating: “Obtaining the technical license for Soft-POS technology marks a significant milestone in our journey. This achievement reflects our commitment to innovation and delivering advanced contactless payment solutions that meet the aspirations of the Saudi market”.

About EdfaPay:

EdfaPay is a leading Saudi fintech company providing digital payment solutions for bossiness, enterprises and freelancers. It has operation in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Tunisia, Pakistan and Brazil.

For more information:

Website: https://edfapay.com/

X: https://twitter.com/edfa_pay

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edfapay