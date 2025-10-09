Dubai, United Arab Emirates – EnterpriseDB (EDB), the world’s leading Postgres data and AI company, today announced the opening of its new regional headquarters in Dubai during GITEX Global 2025. This strategic expansion underscores EDB’s long-term investment in the region and recognises the GCC’s global leadership in sovereign AI adoption, innovation, and regulatory maturity.

According to EDB’s latest global research report Sovereignty Matters: A Global Blueprint for Sovereign, Agentic and Generative AI, enterprises in the UAE and Saudi Arabia rank highest worldwide for sovereign AI adoption, with 17% classified as “Deeply Committed”—well above the global average of 13%. These organisations are seeing up to 5x greater return on investment from AI compared to their peers.

Kevin Dallas, CEO of EDB, said the findings highlight why the region is central to EDB’s global growth strategy:

“The UAE and Saudi Arabia are setting a new global standard for digital leadership, with sovereignty at its core. Our research shows that executives across the region are achieving up to five times higher ROI by making data and AI sovereignty a mission-critical priority. Establishing our regional hub in Dubai reflects EDB’s long-term commitment to help enterprises translate sovereign innovation into lasting value.”

The new office will serve as a hub for collaboration with governments, enterprises, and partners across the GCC. A key focus will be on alliances, ISVs, and omni-channel partnerships, which EDB sees as the real engine for scaling innovation in areas such as financial services, telecoms, and government.

“Dubai offers us not only proximity to our customers, but also a vibrant ecosystem of partners who share our goals,” said Kash Rafique, Vice President and GM, Middle East and Africa, EDB. “Our opportunity to scale lies in combining that ecosystem with our expertise in sovereign data and AI. Together, we’re helping enterprises across the Middle East and Africa innovate while keeping their data fully under their control.”

EDB’s sovereign data and AI platform, EDB Postgres® AI (EDB PG AI), empowers regional enterprises to build, deploy, and scale generative and agentic AI securely, with full data control—meeting the UAE’s and KSA’s strict sovereignty standards.

“We’re proud to collaborate with EDB as it expands its presence in the region,” said Dharshana Kosgalage, Executive Vice President, Software Solutions Group, Middle East, Redington Group. “As GCC governments and enterprises advance their agentic and generative AI strategies, partnerships like this are critical to enabling secure modernization, faster AI adoption, and complete data sovereignty. Together, we’re helping position the region—and EDB’s new Dubai hub—at the heart of the GCC’s sovereign AI leadership.”

EDB Postgres® AI (EDB PG AI) is the first open, enterprise-grade sovereign data and AI platform—secure, compliant, and scalable, on-premises and across clouds. Built on Postgres, the world’s leading database, EDB PG AI unifies transactional, analytical, and AI workloads, enabling organizations to operationalize their data and LLMs while maintaining control over sovereign environments. EDB PG AI is supported by a global partner network and delivers up to 99.999% availability as well as hybrid management and a built-in AI factory. As one of the most active contributors to the PostgreSQL project, EDB is deeply invested in the vitality of the global community.

